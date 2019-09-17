CynergisTek Continues Growth of Security and Privacy Leadership Team

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in information security, privacy, and compliance, today announced that it has appointed Benjamin Denkers as its Senior Vice President of Security and Privacy Services. In this position, Denkers will be responsible for the delivery of consulting, managed, and professional services as the company continues its transition into a pure play cybersecurity services organization. Denkers is a cybersecurity and consulting veteran with nearly 20 years of experience across multiple industries.

Prior to joining CynergisTek, Denkers served as vice president of North America consulting for Cylance, Inc., a next-generation endpoint security and services company that leverages artificial intelligence to prevent threats at the endpoint. Cylance was recently purchased by BlackBerry for $1.4 billion.

In this role, Denkers led a team of consultants that sustained less than a five percent attrition rate while under his leadership. He was the driving force behind the organization’s broad services lines, including those focused on incident response, ethical hacking, internet of things (IoT), and virtual chief information security officer support. Through his work, Denkers forged powerful relationships with clients and improved results by delivering to business outcomes. Successfully scaling services allowed for the contribution of more than $35 million in annual revenue.

"I am very excited to be joining such a highly-regarded, service-oriented security firm,” said Denkers. "Whether it is helping prevent or responding to a security incident, executives need a trusted partner by their side. One that understands their industry, their environment, and the associated risk posture they experience every day. CynergisTek is that trusted partner across the healthcare industry and I look forward to being a part of the next chapter in their growth.”

"Recently stepping into the role as the CEO at CynergisTek, one of my goals in the first thirty days was to bring on a services leader with a track record of service development, innovation, and revenue growth,” said Caleb Barlow, CEO of CynergisTek. "Mr. Denkers brings a reputation, network, and proven track record in the security industry along with a rare combination of leadership experience in both incident response and ethical hacking."

Denkers joins CynergisTek to support the company’s robust managed services offerings for its healthcare-focused clients and to address the growing need for a trusted partner in cybersecurity and privacy.

