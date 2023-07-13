|
13.07.2023 15:30:00
Cynerio Earns Top Ranking in Healthcare IoT Cybersecurity by KLAS, Demonstrating Excellence In All Categories
NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynerio has been recognized with a prestigious top ranking in the July 2023 "Healthcare IoT Security" report issued by renowned healthcare and research insights firm KLAS. The report highlights Cynerio's exceptional performance and customer satisfaction in the healthcare cybersecurity landscape, with a remarkable score of 92.4.
"We're honored that customers have recognized Cynerio as a leader in the KLAS rankings," said CEO Leon Lerman, "and remain focused on accelerating healthcare protections. The unfortunate reality is that IoT security efforts have often settled for simple device discovery. Hospitals must quickly adopt a combination of modern preventative and reactive measures in line with the attacks they face. We're confident that Cynerio's research-driven product growth combined with our adoption of Generative AI will continue to lead innovation in the healthcare community."
Cynerio's top ranking is a testament to the innovative, research-driven approach to delivering effective, healthcare-focused cyber protections across multiple categories. The KLAS score of 92.4 is a result of consistent performance in the following key areas:
Along with the pride expressed by Leon Lerman comes a clear warning. "The impact of cyberattacks is increasing at a staggering rate," noted the CEO. "The first half of 2023 saw over 40 million US health records breached. At that rate nearly 1 in 4 people in the United States will have their personal health data exposed by the end of that year. That is simply unacceptable."
For more information about Cynerio and its healthcare IoT cybersecurity solutions, please visit www.cynerio.com.
About Cynerio
Cynerio has one simple goal - to secure every IoT, IoMT, OT and IT device in healthcare environments. Our dedicated focus on the healthcare industry has led to the creation of technologies that help in preventing and responding to attacks. Learn more about Cynerio at cynerio.com or follow us on Twitter @cynerio and LinkedIn.
Contact:
Name: Vicki Michaeli
Email: vicki@cynerio.com
This press release drafted by ChatGPT, perfected by humans
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cynerio-earns-top-ranking-in-healthcare-iot-cybersecurity-by-klas-demonstrating-excellence-in-all-categories-301876382.html
SOURCE Cynerio
