Cypress Hills Partners Achieves the $100M Funding Milestone with their Receivable Lending Strategy

VANCOUVER, March 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Cypress Hills Partners ("CHP" or "the Company") is proud to report that since inception in 2015, the Company has advanced over CDN$100M into a Receivable Lending Strategy with a primary focus of loan receivables of Canadian alternative lending platforms. A total of $45M has been deployed over the past 12 months.

CHP has advanced a majority of this capital for the purposes of accelerating the growth of the loan books of Canadian alternative lending platforms, which provide credit options to traditionally unbanked Canadian consumers and businesses.

Commenting on the $100M milestone, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Cypress Hills Partners Kelly Klatik stated, "We are extremely proud of our contribution to the alternative lending space in Canada. We will continue to seek out the best origination platforms globally and provide them with the credit necessary to advance their service to the under-banked consumers and businesses. We are seeing a spike in requests during this COVID crisis from alternative lenders as they seek capital providers who understand the performance behaviour of this segment of the market and are looking for expertise to continue growing their platforms."

About Cypress Hills Partners

Cypress Hills Partners is an alternative asset firm based out of Vancouver, BC. The company specializes in the origination of private debt and other uniquely structured securitized receivable products.

Cypress Hills is adept in leveraging technology and financial structuring experience, to accelerate the growth of alternative lending platforms, creating a differentiated market advantage.

Primary borrower collateral may include consumer loans, small and medium sized enterprise (SME) loans, leases, advances against corporate trade receivables, corporate guarantees, regulatory capital, tax credits, and future predictable recurring cashflow.

