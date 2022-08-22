|
22.08.2022 11:01:13
Cyprus: TotalEnergies announces significant offshore gas discovery in Block 6
Download the Press Release (pdf - 190 KB)Paris, August 22, 2022 – TotalEnergies and Eni (operator) have made a significant gas discovery at the Cronos-1 well, in Block 6, offshore Cyprus. This discovery follows the Calypso-1 discovery made on the same Block in 2018.
