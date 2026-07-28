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28.07.2026 08:00:35

Cyprus: TotalEnergies Approves the Development of the Cronos Gas Field to Supply Europe with LNG

Cronos is Cyprus’ first gas developmentCronos gas will reach Europe through existing LNG infrastructure in EgyptPlateau production will reach 500 Mcf/d, equivalent to around 2.8 Mtpa of LNGProduction start-up is expected in 2028TotalEnergies will market 50% of the LNG, equivalent to 1.4 MtpaDownload theWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TOTAL S.A.
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