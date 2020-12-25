Cyprus Development by Elena Baturina's Investment Group in the Grand Finale of the European Property Awards 2020

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbol Residence, an elite residential complex on the Limassol coast being built by Golden Wisdom, a member of Elena Baturina's investment group, has entered the Grand Finale of the European Property Awards 2020.

In December, Symbol was proclaimed the absolute winner in two prestigious nominations: Residential High Rise Architecture Cyprus and Development Marketing Cyprus. The final stage in the Awards is competing for the title of the best in Europe, the results will be known in February next year.

Representing Cyprus at the previous stage of the European Property Awards 2020, Symbol Residence won in five nominations, including the best apartment/condominium project in Cyprus, best high-rise residential construction project in Cyprus, best architecture of a high-rise residential building in Cyprus.

Symbol's design was developed by famous Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill and his studio Taller de Arquitectura. Located on the coast of Limassol, it offers 17 apartments, an underground parking, health, spa and fitness zones, recreational areas, a pool, private garden, concierge and security services.

"We highly appreciate the international recognition of the work accomplished by our team. For us, this project bears particular importance – with the design and architectural side of it developed with consideration of the city's skyline and the advantages of the area, with outmost comfort of our future residents in mind, we have worked hard to develop a new gem for Limassol," says Andrey Stolyarov, Managing Director of the Symbol Residence project.

Elena Baturina sees the development as a remarkable piece of architecture: "Symbol's volumetry creates the impression that the building is moving in the space in four directions. The project was created with consideration for people and the wonderful scenery of Limassol. The apartments have been designed so as to give the feeling of a separate private residence, rather than of a multi-apartment building. You also get direct access to the beach, a whole range of services – all this makes Symbol an outstanding development in Cyprus's skyline."

Elena Baturina's Investment Group has extensive experience in project management in development and construction. Its interests include commercial and residential real estate projects in various countries of the world, hotel business in Ireland, the Czech Republic and Russia; renewable energy business in Italy and Greece; a German membrane technology engineering company.