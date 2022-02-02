CyrusOne Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that it will issue results for the fourth quarter 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. As a result of the previously announced definitive merger agreement pursuant to which KKR and GIP will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of CyrusOne in an all-cash transaction, the Company will not conduct a fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call. As announced on February 1, the proposal to approve the merger, the merger agreement and the other transactions contemplated by the merger agreement was approved by CyrusOne stockholders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and supporting achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005247/en/