Cystex Launches NEW Cystex Ultra Protection®, The First Clinically Shown Probiotic to Help Manage Recurrent UTIs

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cystex , the trusted urinary health brand helping women manage the pain and discomfort of urinary tract infections (UTIs), has announced the launch of its first probiotic formula, Cystex Ultra Protection. Cystex Ultra Protection is the only probiotic formula clinically shown to help manage recurrent UTIs and maintain urinary tract health in over 90% of women.

Research shows that recurrent UTIs affect more than 30% of women. Seeing the unmet need for a highly effective probiotic for those sufferers, the brand developed Cystex Ultra Protection to manage — and more importantly, help protect against — UTIs in the future. Recurrent UTIs are defined as two or more infections in six months or three or more in a year.

Typically, recurrent UTI sufferers are given long-term antibiotic prescriptions or topical hormone therapy, or they resort to self-care recommendations. Cystex Ultra Protection seeks to ease the daily lives of recurrent UTI sufferers by combining several key ingredients that will help manage the rate of occurrence for future infections, including:

Probiotics : Known for their activity against common UTI pathogens E. coli and E. faecalis

: Known for their activity against common UTI pathogens E. coli and E. faecalis Cranberry : Cranberry PACs are the parts of cranberries that have anti-adhesion properties, preventing bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract; Cystex Ultra Protection contains 36mg PACs of cranberry extract per day — up to 15x more than other leading brands

: Cranberry PACs are the parts of cranberries that have anti-adhesion properties, preventing bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract; Cystex Ultra Protection contains 36mg PACs of cranberry extract per day — up to 15x more than other leading brands Vitamin A : An essential nutrient known to help with normal immune function and support healthy mucous membranes including those lining the urinary tract

: An essential nutrient known to help with normal immune function and support healthy mucous membranes including those lining the urinary tract Bio-Shield ™ Technology: Formulated to protect cranberry PACs from stomach acid

The preventative market is currently compiled of cranberry supplements, which have been shown to provide moderate benefits but will not manage a current UTI or actively protect them from occurring in the future. "Cystex Ultra Protection is the first product of its kind. My patients who have long suffered from recurrent UTIs will be happy to be able to proactively prevent them in the future," said Dr. Yvonne C. Bohn, M.D., board-certified OB/GYN and Cystex Chief Medical Correspondent. "For my patients to be able to think less about recurrent UTIs and more about their general health, this product will give them a piece of mind many have been longing for."

Cystex Ultra Protection is the first probiotic from the Cystex portfolio, and it accompanies Cystex Urinary Pain Relief Tablets and Cystex Urinary Health Maintenance. Cystex Ultra Protection is available for purchase at CVS®, on Amazon and at independent pharmacies.

For more information and to find where to buy Cystex products, please visit www.cystex.com .

Disclaimer

Cystex Ultra Protection has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Cystex

Cystex is the trusted urinary health brand that has helped millions of women manage the pain and discomfort of urinary tract infections (UTIs). Cystex Urinary Pain Relief Tablets are the only OTC UTI pain reliever available on the market with a dual-action formula that contains an antibacterial (methenamine) to help the infection from getting worse while you wait for your doctor's appointment. Cystex Liquid Cranberry Complex is formulated to help maintain urinary health and its proprietary formula contains a prebiotic, an anti-inflammatory, an anti-adherent and an antioxidant. Just one tablespoon a day has proven to promote urinary health.

Media Contact:

Isabel Sefton

Allen & Gerritsen

isefton@a-g.com

610-216-4806

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cystex-launches-new-cystex-ultra-protection-the-first-clinically-shown-probiotic-to-help-manage-recurrent-utis-301357472.html

SOURCE Cystex