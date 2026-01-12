Cytek Biosciences Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVW1 / ISIN: US23285D1090
|
12.01.2026 11:21:41
Cytek Biosciences Preliminary Q4 Revenue Up 8%
(RTTNews) - Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) announced preliminary revenue results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Cytek expects total revenue for the full year 2025 to be approximately $201 million. For the fourth quarter, the company projects revenue of approximately $62 million, growth of 8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
Cytek plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter, and to provide 2026 financial guidance during its earnings call expected to be held near the end of February 2026.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Cytek Biosciences shares are up 9.7 percent to $5.98.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cytek Biosciences, Inc Registered Shs
|
04.11.25
|Ausblick: Cytek Biosciences, veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.25
|Ausblick: Cytek Biosciences, mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)