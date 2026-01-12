Cytek Biosciences Preliminary Q4 Revenue Up 8%

(RTTNews) - Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) announced preliminary revenue results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Cytek expects total revenue for the full year 2025 to be approximately $201 million. For the fourth quarter, the company projects revenue of approximately $62 million, growth of 8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cytek plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter, and to provide 2026 financial guidance during its earnings call expected to be held near the end of February 2026.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Cytek Biosciences shares are up 9.7 percent to $5.98.

