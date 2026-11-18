(RTTNews) - CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) announced the achievement of a preclinical milestone in its cancer research collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, triggering a $5 million milestone payment to CytomX.

The milestone relates to one of the lead programs being developed under the companies' partnership, which combines CytomX's PROBODY masking technology with Regeneron's Veloci-Bi bispecific antibody platform.

The collaboration focuses on developing conditionally activated bispecific antibodies designed to remain inactive in systemic circulation until activated by protease highly enriched in the tumor environment. The approach aims to improve the precision of cancer treatments and potentially reduce unwanted side effects.

The partnership between CytomX and Regeneron began in 2022 and was expanded in June 2026 to support the development of additional cancer programs.

Under the agreement, Regeneron is responsible for funding preclinical and clinical development, as well as commercialization activities. CytomX remains eligible to receive up to approximately $4 billion in potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments across the collaboration, in addition to tiered royalties on future product sales.

Beyond the Regeneron partnership, CytomX's clinical-stage pipeline includes varsetatug masetecan (CX-2051), a masked antibody-drug conjugate being developed for metastatic colorectal cancer, and CX-801, a masked interferon alpha-2b therapy being evaluated in metastatic melanoma.

The company said the milestone reflects continued progress in advancing the collaboration's lead programs toward potential clinical development.

CTMX has traded between $1.90 and $8.21 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $1.94, down 2.27%. During after-hours trading the stock is at $2.03, up 5.01%.