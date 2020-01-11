Cytonus Therapeutics' CEO to present at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cytonus Therapeutics Inc. today announces that Founder and CEO Remo Moomiaie-Qajar, MD has been selected to present at next week's Biotech Showcase. Cytonus is a leading cell-based platform technology company that has developed a vast platform with its proprietary Cargocyte™ next generation Adoptive Cellular Therapy (ACT) technologies which have numerous medical applications including immunotherapeutic products to treat cancers and inflammatory diseases and to improve patient outcomes. Its innovative platform of products has the potential to improve the health and lives of millions of people across the globe.

Biotech Showcase, held January 13-15 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, is one of the Biotech industry's prime occasions for life science entrepreneurs and investors to come together to discover the potential of innovative technologies that will drive the future of healthcare. Biotech Showcase is an annual industry conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year during the course of one of the industry's largest gatherings and busiest weeks.

About Cytonus Therapeutics Inc.

Cytonus Therapeutics Inc. is a leading cell-based platform technology company focused on the development of a vast platform of proprietary immunotherapeutic products to cure a wide range of medical conditions including difficult-to-treat cancers and inflammatory diseases, and to improve patient outcomes. Cytonus' portfolio of inventions addresses the recognized limitations of existing cell-based therapies. Its proprietary Cargocyte™ technologies are Cytonus' next-generation Adoptive Cellular Therapies (ACT), which have numerous medical applications across multiple therapeutic areas. Cargocytes™ are cellular-engineered enucleated transporters of a multiplicity of therapeutic payloads to tissue in selective, potent, and controllable off-the-shelf cellular therapies that represent an extensive pipeline for treating numerous targeted diseases. Its innovative platform of products has the potential to improve the health and lives of millions of people across the globe. For more information, please visit the Cytonus website at https://cytonus.com and follow its LinkedIn and Twitter feed at: @Cytonus.

About Biotech Showcase

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present and meet with investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 12th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

Statements in this news release, which relate to other than strictly historical facts, such as statements about Cytonus' plans and strategies, new and existing products and technologies, anticipated clinical and regulatory pathways, and markets for its products are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results due to many factors, including regulatory and development risks. Cytonus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. This news release is neither an offer to sell, nor the solicitation of any offer to purchase, any security.

SOURCE Cytonus Therapeutics Inc.