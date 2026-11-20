Cytosorbents Aktie
WKN DE: A12GDU / ISIN: US23283X2062
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20.11.2026 14:54:51
CytoSorbents Announces $6.25 Mln Stock Financing; Agrees With Avenue Capital On A Debt Amendment
(RTTNews) - CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO), a medical device company specializing in blood purification technologies, Friday announced a $6.25 million stock financing and an agreement with Avenue Capital Group to reduce debt and extend its loan maturity.
Under the registered direct offering, the company will sell 556,681 shares at $4.94 each and 96,527 shares to directors and certain executives at $5.18 per share. It will also issue pre-funded warrants for up to 151,822 shares at $4.939 each.
CytoSorbents expects to receive about $4 million in gross proceeds. It plans to use the proceeds to repay $3 million of loan principal to Avenue, along with related fees, and for general corporate and working capital needs.
Separately, the company will repay another $2.25 million of principal by issuing 455,465 shares to Avenue at $4.94 each. The transactions will reduce outstanding debt to $12.25 million from $17.5 million and are expected to save about $0.7 million in interest over 12 months.
The loan amendment extends maturity by one year to July 1, 2028, and interest-only payments through March 31, 2028. It also replaces Avenue's existing $2 million conversion right with rights to convert up to $3 million of principal at $6.916 per share and another $3.125 million at $8.645 per share, subject to specified conditions.
CytoSorbents shares were down more than 4% in pre-market trading on the Nasdaq after closing at $5.13 on Thursday.
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