Cytosorbents Aktie
WKN DE: A12GDU / ISIN: US23283X2062
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02.09.2026 14:26:19
Cytosorbents Real-World Data Shows CytoSorb Reduces Severe Bleeding In Cardiac Surgery
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Cytosorbents Corp. (CTSO) announced an independent new patient-level matched analysis of the company's flagship product CytoSorb.
The review revealed that intraoperative use of CytoSorb was associated with a significant reduction in severe perioperative bleeding among patients undergoing urgent coronary artery bypass grafting surgery on the blood thinner ticagrelor.
Presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2026, the findings noted a significant reduction in BARC-4 severe bleeding, 24-hour chest tube drainage, and red blood cell transfusions.
The company expects the real-world findings to serve as a core component of additional clinical evidence in a new De Novo submission for DrugSorb-ATR, an investigational device to reduce the severity of perioperative bleeding in high-risk surgery due to blood-thinning drugs.
Also, the company plans to incorporate the FDA's feedback in an iterative process and execute the study, with a planned new De Novo submission in early 2027. The submission will take place under its FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is expected to include a robust combination of randomized controlled clinical trial data.
In pre-market hours, CTSO was trading at $0.3301, down 2.34 percent on the Nasdaq.
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