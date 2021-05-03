Cyware Announces Global Expansion to Asia-Pacific-Japan; Hires Gary C. Tate as Vice President, APJ Sales

Company Opens Singapore Office; Adds Proven Leadership in APJ Region to Accelerate International Growth

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyware , the industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion platform provider, today announced that it has expanded operations to the Asia-Pacific-Japan (APJ) market with the opening of its new Singapore office. The company also announced the appointment of cybersecurity industry veteran Gary C. Tate as Vice President, APJ Sales.

Cyware is aggressively building capacity and technical expertise in the APJ region to deliver unprecedented innovation in cyber fusion, threat intelligence, and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) to allow its rapidly growing customer base to more effectively protect their organizations from advanced attacks. According to a recent Forrester report, over 78% of security operations personnel say that working in the SOC (Security Operations Center) is very painful, while 67% suffer from information overload and burnout.1

"I'm excited to join Cyware to help organizations break down the silos that exist within the SOC and to connect intelligence to inform automated threat response at-scale," said Tate. "The market disruption that Cyware creates is rooted in a cyber practitioner approach, and its agile product team prioritizes solving complex customer and partner challenges constantly. I'm looking forward to helping customers take an entirely different approach to optimize SecOps with Cyware's game-changing Virtual Cyber Fusion platform."

Tate brings more than 30 years of expertise in IT and security to Cyware. Over the last ten years in the APJ region, he's held sales leadership roles at companies including Cyan Inc., Wedge Networks Inc., Cylance Inc. (acquired by Blackberry), and NuoDB Inc., driving regional and international growth.

"Gary's track record in growing a regional business from the ground up is extraordinary," said Amit Patel, Vice President, Global Sales, Cyware. "He understands how to engage customers and partners on every level and understands how to build a team that executes. His leadership and overachieving performance at Cylance in developing the APJ market was instrumental in the company's regional growth and brand presence. He's built out global alliances and channel and MSSP businesses with multiple cybersecurity companies across the region. His experience will help build the Cyware brand in APJ for years to come."

About Cyware

Cyware helps enterprise cybersecurity teams build platform-agnostic virtual cyber fusion centers. Cyware is transforming security operations by delivering the cybersecurity industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion Center Platform with next-generation SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) technology. As a result, organizations can increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burnout. Cyware's Virtual Cyber Fusion solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for enterprises, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies of all sizes and needs. https://cyware.com/

1 Forrester, Now Tech: Managed Security Services In Asia Pacific, Q4 2020, Budge, Jinan, October 8, 2020.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1173003/Cyware_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cyware