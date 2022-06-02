CZINGER VEHICLES FORGES GLOBAL DEALER NETWORK WITH PIONEERING SALES AND SERVICE PARTNERS

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Czinger is proud to highlight the progressive, ultra-luxury dealerships that it has partnered with worldwide to create the Czinger Vehicles Global Dealer Network. All the establishments within the network are fully approved for the sales and service of Czinger Vehicles—led by the pioneering 21C, which represents just the first in a diverse series of exclusive performance vehicles coming from the informed imagination of the Czinger team and created using its groundbreaking methods. These forward-thinking partners recognized Czinger's potential from very early on and will reap the benefits of that foresight as the brand grows in the years ahead.

"We are extremely happy to be working with such a sought-after group of dealerships," said Czinger Founder and CEO Kevin Czinger. "These are auto groups that have shown time and again through their proven track records that they are in the vanguard of the automotive world. We could not be more pleased to be working with partners that recognize the promise and possibilities that our innovative design and sustainable manufacturing systems bring to the table. We also feel that our partners are positioned in key markets around the world that will strategically grow the brand, while ably servicing a very discerning clientele."

Czinger's partner list includes the following: Czinger Tokyo (Sky Group), Czinger Greenwich (Miller Motorcars), Czinger Miami (Prestige Imports), Czinger Dallas (Boardwalk Group), Czinger Frankfurt (Doerr Group), Czinger London (H.R. Owen), Czinger Canada (Pfaff Automotive Partners), Czinger San Diego (O'Gara Coach Company), Czinger Los Gatos (Los Gatos Luxury Cars), Czinger Beverly Hills, Czinger Chicago (Mouse Motors), Czinger Barcelona (Spirits of Speed), and Czinger Saudi Arabia.

This esteemed group is as pleased to be partnered with Czinger as Czinger is to be with them. Czinger Beverly Hills—the very first dealership to align the Czinger brand—had the following to say about its arrangement with the car builder: "We were thrilled to be the first dealership in the United States to partner with Czinger. Czinger is re-defining the future of high-performance cars as well as making leaps forward in digital automotive manufacturing. How can you not love a hypercar inspired by the 'fastest air breathing manned aircraft?' We look forward to working with Kevin and Lukas Czinger and their talented team as they pioneer changing the way cars will be designed and manufactured for generations to come. Czinger Beverly Hills will lead the nation in deliveries and create the best experience for Czinger clients."

Across the Pacific Ocean, Czinger Tokyo (Sky Group) is equally thrilled. "Czinger first attracted us because of its exclusivity, performance, and construction methods," said Yuta Kasai, managing director of Czinger Tokyo (Sky Group). "After several meetings with them, we felt confident that we could create a strong brand together, and fully convey Czinger's unique automotive philosophy to the Japanese market. It is particularly important in Japan that companies have respect for the environment and have an emphasis on conserving resources. In Czinger, we found a partner that does just that, while also producing a hyper car that is truly world class in terms of engineering, styling, and perhaps most importantly, performance. It's no surprise that we have already received a great influx of customer interest in the 21C, and we believe this is just the beginning for Czinger in Japan."

William Collick, director of sales for Czinger, was instrumental in piecing together this impressive assemblage of dealerships. He added, "Through key, coordinated affiliations, we feel that Czinger is now poised to become the next big, legacy American automotive brand. The dealerships that we have established connections with are positioned within the global marketplace to offer maximum reach for Czinger as it searches for owners who match our passion for cars, and our commitment to cutting-edge technology that benefits clients and the environment alike. We could not be prouder of the network of dealerships that will help carry Czinger forward into a very bright future."

Only 80 units of the 21C will be made and demand has already proven quite strong, with global reservations growing steadily each month. The 21C is Czinger's first offering, with follow up models already in the pipeline and primed for distribution through the Czinger Vehicles Global Dealer Network. It's an impending lineup of revolutionary automobiles about which Czinger and its partners are rightfully thrilled.

Established in 2019 by Founder and CEO Kevin Czinger, Los Angeles based Czinger Vehicles is an industry-disrupting performance vehicles brand pioneering a new era in the automotive space by fundamentally changing the way cars will be designed and manufactured for generations to come. Built around a core ethos of utilizing revolutionary, proprietary technology to create vehicles equipped with both dominating performance and iconic design, Czinger's first production car, the 21C, represents a radical transformation of the manufacturing sector and the future of human-AI design within an environmentally sustainable system. For more information, go to www.Czinger.com.

