D•R Burton Healthcare LLC calls for increased awareness of OPEP products to provide supporting treatment of some COVID-19 symptoms

FARMVILLE, N.C., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- D•R Burton Healthcare Products LLC is a leading manufacturer of Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) products that can provide supporting treatment of some COVID-19 symptoms, particularly symptoms of respiratory airway infections that can precede pneumonia and further progress to more serious complications.

The FDA has cleared the use of Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) products which are known to decrease the burden of respiratory pathogens by promoting airway secretion clearance. OPEPs are widely accepted by the medical community for helping to reduce the likelihood that respiratory infections progress to pneumonia and even more serious complications including death.

Despite the familiarity in the medical community with these products, OPEPs are largely unknown to the U.S. general public except for patients living with chronic lung diseases such as Cystic Fibrosis, COPD, and Bronchiectasis to name a few. D•R Burton manufactures small hand-held OPEPs that can be easily self-administered in hospitals, nursing homes, and the home setting by most patients. These devices can also be filtered with a common bacteria/viral filter to alleviate concern of droplet transmission.

While researchers race for a cure, our country and the world face a public health challenge of treating infected people. OPEP therapy is not a direct treatment for the COVID-19 virus, but it is our hope that increased awareness of OPEP therapy could help in the current health challenge by offering proven and available therapy for symptoms of respiratory tract infections associated with the COVID-19 virus.

