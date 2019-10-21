D+29 Launches on Korea GSL Bio's Online Store to Provide "30 Seconds of Natural Cleansing"

JEJU, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- D+29, a Korean beauty brand, recentlylauncheditsnatural mineral soap lines on gslbioshop.com. Manufactured by Korea GSL Bio, the new soap incorporates many of the natural cosmetic beauty trends of 2019, combining natural, fermented ingredients with the latest biotechnology.

"Our skin has an average 28-day-regeneration life cycle, from the creation of skin cells to their dying. Therefore, D+29 focuses on natural beauty from the start of the cycle," said a spokesperson for D+29. "30 seconds of using the mineral soap removes dead skin cells and build-up in pores, keepingskin clear and healthy throughout the year by helping the skin absorb natural nutrients."

Among several lines of D+29 products, Mineral Lacto Cleansing Soap Premium Black is a remarkable natural cleansing product. Mineral Lacto Cleansing Soap Premium Black has 60 natural minerals and natural extracted lactobacillus, which helps to strengthen the skin'souter layer. This 3-in-1care product also helps remove makeup and dead skin cells as well as reduce pore size.

The brand representative of D+29 says they will gradually expand distribution channels, entering department stores, duty free shops, andhotels which cater to clientele seeking natural products.

