D.A. Davidson Leverages Docupace to Fulfill Disclosure Delivery Requirements to Clients

Compliance TRACKR™ technology improves the client experience through digital workflows

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, announced that D.A. Davidson & Co. is utilizing the Docupace Platform's Compliance TRACKR technology to help fulfill the expanding disclosure delivery requirements in an ever-changing regulatory landscape.

Docupace announced that D.A. Davidson & Co. is utilizing the Docupace Platform's Compliance TRACKR technology.

"Docupace is 100% focused on the financial advice and investment industry," says David Knoch, chief executive officer at Docupace. "This wealth management DNA means our people know our customers' business, speak their language and seek to create solutions that directly address new challenges — such as effectively and efficiently fulfilling new regulatory requirements."

D.A. Davidson is leveraging Docupace's Compliance TRACKR technology to facilitate the digital delivery of disclosures connected with several upcoming and expanding industry regulations, such as the DOL's Investment Advice PTE, as well as the SEC's Regulation Best Interest, Form CRS and Adviser's Act. The new capabilities capture clients' informed consent to electronic delivery and allow financial professionals to easily deliver required disclosure documents.

"The Compliance TRACKR technology offered just what we were looking for — a streamlined and technology-focused approach to disclosure delivery to improve the financial professional and client experience," said Jamie Wieferich, Chief Operating Officer for Wealth Management at D.A. Davidson. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Docupace to further enhance the capabilities of this tool."

Compliance TRACKR takes the complexity out of compliance by providing clients with a fully digital disclosure experience, automating workflows and storing client files in a format required by the FINRA/SEC — where disclosures are timestamped for all reporting and audit trail needs. The Compliance TRACKR solution doesn't just electronically deliver disclosure documents, it ensures the client receives them by utilizing a proprietary "digital first, printed mail second" client attestation process.

With Compliance TRACKR, D.A. Davidson enhances the experience for multiple stakeholders: financial professionals and the associates who support them, as well as clients and prospects. By switching from manual to digital processes, D.A. Davidson reduces costs and inefficiencies associated with printing/mailing disclosures, while delivering information to clients and prospects in a timely manner.

About Docupace

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry. The company won the 2021 Gold Globee® Award for "Hot Technology of the Year" and was named to 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,475 employees and offices in 28 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

Docupace Media Contact:

Ryan George

Chief Marketing Officer

ryan_george@docupace.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/da-davidson-leverages-docupace-to-fulfill-disclosure-delivery-requirements-to-clients-301507067.html

SOURCE Docupace Technologies, Inc.