|
14.06.2022 18:30:00
D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2022 Third Quarter Earnings on July 21, 2022
D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Thursday, July 21, 2022 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 239579. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.
A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 45799. The teleconference replay will be available through July 28, 2022. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through November 15, 2022.
About D.R. Horton, Inc.
D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 104 markets in 32 states across the United States and closed 81,749 homes during the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2022. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes with sales prices generally ranging from $200,000 to over $1,000,000. Through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries, D.R. Horton provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for its homebuyers. The Company also constructs and sells both single-family and multi-family rental properties and is the majority-owner of Forestar Group Inc., a national residential lot development company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005085/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu D.R. Horton Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.22
|Ausblick: DR Horton gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
11.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: DR Horton legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.22
|Ausblick: DR Horton zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: DR Horton gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
09.11.21
|DR Horton Inc (DHI) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
08.11.21
|Ausblick: DR Horton stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: DR Horton gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.21
|DR Horton Inc (DHI) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu D.R. Horton Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|D.R. Horton Inc.
|63,83
|0,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Leitzinsentscheid der Fed: US-Börsen letztlich klar im Plus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss uneins
Anleger an den US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch nach der Fed-Sitzung zunächst hin- und hergerissen, griffen dann aber doch zu. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Mittwoch klare Gewinne einfahren. Die asiatischen Indizes schlossen am Mittwoch mit gemischten Vorzeichen.