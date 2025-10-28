D R Horton Guides FY25 Revenues In Line; Q4 EPS Misses Estimates; Boosts Dividend 13%

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, home builder D R Horton Inc. (DHI) initiated its revenue and homes closed guidance for the full-year 2025, based on current market conditions.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects consolidated revenues in a range of $33.5 billion to $35.0 billion on Homes closed between 86,000 homes and 88,000 homes.

On average, 13 analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $34.85 billion for the year.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to D.R. Horton of $905.3 million or $3.04 per share, down from $1.28 billion or $3.92 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Consolidated revenues for the quarter decreased to $9.68 billion from $10.00 billion in the same quarter last year. Home sales revenues of $8.5 billion on 23,368 homes closed.

The Street was looking for earnings of $3.29 per share on revenues of $9.42 billion for the quarter.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company declared a 13 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per common share that is payable on November 20, 2025 to stockholders of record on November 13, 2025.

