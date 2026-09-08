D-Wave Quantum Aktie

D-Wave Quantum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099

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08.09.2026 13:32:51

D-Wave Quantum Finalizes Up To $100 Mln U.S. Funding Agreement; Shares Rise

(RTTNews) - D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) on Tuesday said it finalized a definitive agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce for up to $100 million in funding under the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act.

As part of the agreement, the Department of Commerce will receive a minority, non-controlling equity stake in the company, which the company said will enhance returns for U.S. taxpayers.

The agreement follows the previously announced Letter of Intent.

The funding will support research and development to scale D-Wave's annealing and gate-model quantum computing systems.

The company plans to develop a next-generation 100,000-qubit annealing system and a 10,000-qubit gate-model system designed to enable 100 logical qubits.

The funding will also support domestic quantum computing capabilities and strengthen the U.S. supply chain.

In the pre-market trading, D-Wave Quantum is 3.74% higher at $17.20 on the Nasdaq.

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D-Wave Quantum 14,86 3,55% D-Wave Quantum

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