Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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22.05.2026 19:38:42
D-Wave Quantum Is Skyrocketing Today -- Is the Stock a Buy Right Now?
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) stock is roaring higher in Friday's trading. The quantum computing specialist's share price was up 17.2% as of 1:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.6%. Following yesterday's news that D-Wave Quantum had signed a letter of intent to secure $100 million in funding through the CHIPS and Science Act, TD Cowen has named the company one of the top three biggest winners from the U.S. government's new quantum computing investment initiative. The other two companies named by TD Cowen as top beneficiaries of the project were Rigetti Computing and GlobalFoundries. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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