D-Wave Quantum Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099
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28.07.2026 19:13:00
D-Wave Quantum Just Announced an Expanded Deal. Should You Buy the Stock Now?
Shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) jumped Monday morning on the announcement that AT&T (NYSE: T) is expanding its use of the company's quantum computing technology across its network operations. This is excellent news in a rough year for D-Wave's stock, which is down more than 26% in 2026.So should investors buy D-Wave Quantum's stock now? This new agreement with AT&T expands on a pilot program that demonstrated D-Wave's annealing quantum computing cut processing time for a network optimization workload by 240x, from approximately one hour to 15 seconds. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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