Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
01.12.2025 06:00:00
D-Wave Quantum Just Issued a $43 Million Warning to Wall Street
Perhaps the most dominant theme in the stock market over the last three years is the advent of generative artificial intelligence (AI). Seemingly overnight, technology giants such as Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, and Meta Platforms pivoted their respective business models to go all in on artificial intelligence.Now that we're three years into the AI revolution, a new chapter is starting to be written. Investors are increasingly looking for the next breakthrough, and an emerging technology called quantum computing seems to be the lead candidate for AI's next megatrend.D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) is a pure-play quantum AI stock whose shares have rocketed by 677% over the last year -- absolutely trouncing the gains seen in Nvidia, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
