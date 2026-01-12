Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
12.01.2026 14:45:00
D-Wave Quantum Stock Is Up Over 200% Over the Last Year. Time to Buy?
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) benefited from the bull market in quantum computing stocks in 2025. Amid those gains, the stock rose more than 380% over the previous 12 months. Unfortunately, such gains leave prospective investors wondering what to do about this stock. Should they interpret that gain as a signal to buy D-Wave Quantum stock, or does it signify that the stock's run has ended and investors should stay away?Image source: Getty Images.At first glance, D-Wave Quantum may look similar to other emerging quantum computing companies. Quantum computing promises exponentially faster speeds than traditional computing. That advancement points to potential applications in fields ranging from materials science to finance to cybersecurity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!