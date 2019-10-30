D2iQ Previews Significant Expansion of its Ksphere Portfolio of Advanced Kubernetes Offerings for Smarter Day 2 Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ, the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that power smarter Day 2 operations, today previewed a set of upcoming solutions and announcements regarding their Ksphere offering for Kubernetes, including the general availability of its open source project, KUDO, as well as Kommander, coming next month.

First, D2iQ announced the upcoming availability of three data services designed to empower end-to-end pipelines for IoT and Edge infrastructure, based on KUDO, an open source project providing a universal declarative framework for deploying stateful data services using Kubernetes operators. KUDO is expected to be generally available in early November. The KUDO framework is a major step forward for those looking to simplify and create operational consistency in the implementation of stateful data services within their Kubernetes infrastructure. Along with the release of the KUDO framework, D2iQ will make generally available its first KUDO operator to support open source distributions of Kafka. The KUDO Kafka Operator leverages KUDO's universal controller for high throughput, low-latency, real-time event streaming within Kubernetes-based applications. Additionally, in-line with D2iQ's strategy of reducing support and procurement fatigue, full end-to-end operational support for KUDO Kafka will be offered.

Additionally, the company expects that two subsequent operators, KUDO Spark and KUDO Cassandra, will be available in beta release later in November along with full support offerings. As demonstrated with the development of KUDO, D2iQ has extensive experience with real-time data requirements, including some of the world's largest Internet of Things (IoT) deployments.

"As organizations look to create new monetization streams and to create greater efficiencies in existing ones, many are finding unique value leveraging small footprint compute technologies (IoT)," said Tobi Knaup, Chief Technology Officer, D2iQ. "By leveraging Kubernetes within IoT initiatives, organizations are able to deliver a unified operational strategy across on-premises IoT/OT and public/private cloud architectures. Our expanded Ksphere offerings, including KUDO, and very soon, Kommander, help make that a reality."

Kommander, expected to be announced soon, provides federated management, governance and visibility for disparate Kubernetes clusters across an organization's on-premises and cloud footprint.

D2iQ's Ksphere provides a full complement of technologies, professional services, training, and support options to ensure that organizational resources have end-to-end support for both Kubernetes and the full stack of associated cloud native services the organization will depend upon.

KUDO, including operators for Kafka, Spark and Cassandra, as well as Kommander, can be experienced live at D2iQ's booths at both the KubeCon North America on November 18-21, and AWS re:Invent on December 2-6.

About D2iQ

D2iQ, formerly Mesosphere, is the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open source and cloud native innovations while delivering smarter Day 2 operations. With unmatched experience driving some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, optimizing your business analytics with Spark or Jupyter, or looking to educate your developers on the benefits of cloud native, D2iQ has the expertise, services and technology to enable you on the journey. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in New York, Hamburg, Germany and Beijing. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at www.D2iQ.com .

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/d2iq-previews-significant-expansion-of-its-ksphere-portfolio-of-advanced-kubernetes-offerings-for-smarter-day-2-operations-300947707.html

SOURCE D2iQ