Dable, South Korean Startup, Ranks on the Top 500 Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dable, a leading global content discovery platform, announced that the company ranked 46th place out of the top 500 companies listed on the Financial Times Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies for 2021.

The Financial Times, in partnership with Nikkei Asia and Statista, ranked the top 500 companies from across the Asia-Pacific region based on the highest compound annual growth in revenue between 2016 and 2019. Dable is placed 1st in the media category.

"Being ranked on the prestigious list is a marker that Dable has achieved great performance three years since entering the Asian market." said Chaehyun Lee, CEO of Dable. "Currently over 2,800 media in Asia, including Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia use Dable's content recommendation solution. Dable has positioned itself as the most used personalized recommendation platform in South Korea, Indonesia and Vietnam. Despite being a latecomer in Taiwan, it is maintaining its position as the top player in the industry by quickly chasing after its competitors."

Dable, based in South Korea, is a technology startup that carries world-class big data processing and personalization technology. It analyzes the behavioral pattern and contents consumed by the media's website visitors and provides 'Dable News' and 'Dable Native Ad' - both which recommend contents and ads that users may be most interested in.

'Dable News' contributes to increasing the user's dwell time on the website and content consumption by recommending contents visitors may like most. Through 'Dable News' users can easily find the content they want thereby lifting their satisfaction with media use. 'Dable Native Ad' shows advertisements in a design that matches the surrounding contents on the recommendation area. It helps build a positive brand image by gaining high attention.

Dable, with the recent success of the Series C investment, plans to expand its overseas business aggressively.

Lee added, "Dable will expand its business into Singapore, mainland China, Thailand, Turkey, Australia and Hong Kong this year aiming to serve all countries in Asia by 2024. We will become the No.1 content discovery platform in Asia with high quality technology and unique products."

For more detailed information on Dable, please visit

About Dable

Dable is the No.1 content discovery platform that provides personalized content recommendation solutions. Dable, headquartered in South Korea, was established in 2015 by the best local team that developed the first big data-based personalized recommendation platform in the country. It is widely recognized for its technology, as proven by its awards such as K-Global DB-Stars Grand Prize(2015), Korea Online Advertising Grand Prize(2016), TIPS Award Grand Convention(2017), Ministry of Science and ICT Grand Prize(2019), Ministerial Citation of Ministry of Science and ICT(2020). Dable has raised about USD 20 million in funding over 4 consecutive rounds from leading investors. It provides services to Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia through partnerships with over 2,800 global premium media including MBC, KBS, Ettoday, NOWnews, Liputan6, Suara, Thanhnien, Bongda, Ripple Media and Nanyang Siang Pau.

