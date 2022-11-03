Dablicator Introduces 'Dablicator Van Tour' Across the United States

Leading California hardware brand hosts activations at dispensaries throughout 13 states and Washington, D.C.

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dablicator, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis hardware and sister company to leading cannabis brand Jetty Extracts, kicked off its 2022 Dablicator U.S. Van Tour in California this September. Since then, the team has passed through Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, and West Virginia, with seven additional states and Washington, D.C. to go from now through December. This unique experiential marketing activation seeks to educate both consumers and budtenders across the country on the brand's Dablicator oil applicator product.

The pioneers at Jetty Extracts invented the Dablicator oil applicator in 2014, offering consumers an easy, efficient way to directly dispense oil. With the U.S. Van Tour, Dablicator brings its legacy California brand, innovative products, and extensive plant knowledge to new markets. At each dispensary stop, the Dablicator team educates consumers and budtenders on the hardware, capabilities and uses of the product. Dablicator oil applicator is designed to replace a messy syringe and can be used with all oil types from all producers, including solventless, live resin, distillate, CO2, RSO and broad-spectrum CBD. It is adaptable to a wide variety of consumption methods, allowing users to easily dose repeatedly, twax or seal a joint, add to flower, infuse food and beverages, apply topically, and more.

Beginning in San Francisco, the Van Tour is set to stop at partner dispensaries from now through to December, remaining in markets anywhere from a few days to 10 days at a time. Each stop features fun activities like product demos, Dablicator dab pen giveaways, and chances for both budtenders and consumers to enter Ticketmaster gift card giveaways, with values ranging from $75 to $500. For exact dates and locations, visit the Dablicator website.

"The Dablicator oil applicator is a versatile, easy way to experience cannabis and our team could not be more excited to share it with audiences around the country," said Alex Kemper-McCall, Marketing Director of Dablicator. "The Van Tour is a creative and engaging approach to connecting with both consumers and budtenders as we educate them about our product and mission. From coast to coast, the Dablicator team is spearheading education initiatives with a twist as the van makes stops throughout the United States."

About Dablicator

Originally created by Jetty Extracts, Dablicator partners with oil manufacturers around the world to deliver the easiest, most versatile way to experience cannabis. Their feature product, Dablicator oil applicator, is designed to replace a messy syringe and is ideal for all oil types including solventless, live resin, distillate, RSO, and full-spectrum RSO. The Dablicator brand partner program provides a turnkey solution with fully brandable hardware, packaging, and marketing materials that drives product innovation and accretive retail revenue with your brand and your oil.

About Jetty Extracts

Founded in San Diego, CA, Jetty is one of the original players in cannabis extraction. Since its founding in 2013 Jetty has been obsessed with creating the safest, cleanest, and most flavorful products. In 2014, it launched one of the first vapes free from fillers and cutting agents. Today Jetty continues that legacy with its cleanest extract to date, Jetty Solventless. Made with just ice and water, Jetty's award-winning Solventless vape, live rosin, and infused pre-rolls are some of the finest, hand-crafted extracts around.

