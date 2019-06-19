Dachser Appoints Yves Larquemin as Managing Director Far East North

HONG KONG, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dachser has established a new Far East North cluster across North China and Korea to optimize resources and provide increasingly efficient services to its customers. Helming the region is Yves Larquemin, who assumed his new role as Managing Director Far East North on June 1, 2019. Bringing decades of experience, the industry leader will drive growth across the region. He reports to Edoardo Podesta, Managing Director of Dachser Air & Sea Logistics Asia Pacific Business Unit.

In his previous role at Dachser, Yves Larquemin served as Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics North China since 2012. During this seven-year tenure, the French-born industry veteran led the organization with huge success, having expanded Dachser's footprint to 12 strategic locations in the North China region. Under his supervision, the team established an efficient North China air freight gateway in 2017 to streamlined air freight processes, the Business Area also achieved impressive growth in its warehousing business in 2018 by gaining additional key customers.

A natural leader who is passionate about global trade and logistics, Yves Larquemin has been an asset to Dachser since he first joined the company. As a senior executive with more than 35 years of experience in the industry, Yves Larquemin is armed with exceptional management skills, sales expertise and a valuable international perspective. He is also intimately familiar with Asia, having moved into the region since 1983. Throughout his illustrious career, Yves Larquemin has been worked in more than six countries and territories, including Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, the Philippines and MainlandChina.

"I look forward to leading the newly developed Far East North cluster and spearheading efficient processes and new business opportunities in the region," said Yves Larquemin. "Customer satisfaction is our top priority, and we believe that the new cluster will lead to more efficient services and new cross-market opportunities for our clients."

Both North China and Korea share a similar service portfolio, apart from the renowned Air & Sea Logistics business, they also offer Contract Logistics solutions, which include all logistics services such as transport, transshipment and storage, as well as quality assurance, consulting, project planning and value-added services according to individual customer needs.

By working closely together, Dachser Asia Pacific's two recently established clusters -- Far East South (South China, Hong Kong and Taiwan) and Far East North (North China and Korea) -- will fully optimize resources, insights and IT solutions to streamline process and ultimately better serve its customers.

About Dachser

Thanks to some 30,609 employees at 399 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated revenue of 5.6 billion Euros (net, consolidated) in 2018. That same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 83.7 million shipments weighing 41.3 million metric tons. Dachser is currently represented in 44 countries.

In Asia, Dachser employs more than 1,817 people in 49 offices in eleven countries. The Regional Head Office Asia Pacific is located in Hong Kong. Please visit www.dachser.hk for more information.

