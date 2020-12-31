Dada Group Celebrates Top 10 Milestones and Achievements of 2020

SHANGHAI, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada" or the "Company"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is proud to celebrate the Company's top 10 achievements of 2020.

"In a year marked by uncertainty, Dada has consistently offered consumers a safe and efficient shopping experience while achieving impressive growth and geographical expansion", said Philip Kuai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dada Group. "We're proud of our progress this year and remain focused on bringing people everything on demand. We look forward to continuing our momentum and building on our success in 2021 and beyond."

Key milestones in 2020 include:

Battle Against Coronavirus: At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, Dada Group launched its "Contactless Delivery" service. JDDJ partnered with retailers to launch "Daojia Fresh Market" and set up the "Daojia Secured Sourcing Alliance." Hundreds of thousands of Dada Now riders were on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19, delivering critical supplies to households across China . Dada is pleased to have played a key role in supporting the safety and wellbeing of citizens around the country.



Listing on NASDAQ: On June 5, 2020, the eve of the Company's 6th anniversary, Dada Group successfully listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, becoming the first Chinese on-demand retail company to go public in the U.S. Analyst Reports from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Haitong International and other domestic and international investment banks have noted Dada's strong market positioning and long-term prospects.



Expansion into Lower-Tier Cities: Dada is committed to providing on-demand shopping and delivery services to customers across China, and both Dada Now and JDDJ are accelerating the geographic expansion of their businesses into lower-tier markets. To date, Dada Now and JDDJ cover more than 2,600 and 1,200 counties and cities, respectively. The lower-tier market has become a major growth driver for JDDJ, with sales in those cities increasing by more than 170% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020.



Technological Empowerment: With its vision to "Bring People Everything On Demand," Dada Group is a technology-driven company that works to accelerate the development of on-demand retail and improve digitalization capabilities. Dada's Haibo system provides omni-channel digital solutions for retailers, and has been deployed in more than 1,500 large- and medium-sized supermarket chain stores. Additionally, Dada's Smart Distribution SaaS system opens its technical capabilities to help chain brands improve the efficiency of delivery and management for their own delivery teams.



Supermarket O2O Leadership: JDDJ has established partnerships with over 2/3 of the 100 largest supermarket chains in China. In 2020, JDDJ strengthened its existing partnerships with leading supermarkets including Walmart, Yonghui Supermarket and CR Vanguard, while also establishing new partnerships with dozens of regional leaders such as Ouya Supermarket, Zhenhua Supermarket, Sanhe Supermarket, Zhebei Supermarket, Guihe Supermarket and Sifang Street. JDDJ ranked first in market share of supermarket O2O platforms in China and has helped consumers across the country enjoy quality products and one-hour delivery services.



Enhanced Partnerships with Brands: JDDJ has partnered with more than 130 domestic and international fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands, establishing itself as a leading platform for brand marketing and sales growth. In 2020, JDDJ announced enhanced partnership agreements with Yili, Mengniu, P&G, Unilever, Mars Wrigley, Pepsi, Nestle, and other household names. Events including "Super Brand Day," "Super Fan Day" and "Super CP Day" have supported the marketing and branding efforts of Dada's partners.



Channel and Product Expansion: Through JD.com's Omni-channel Fulfillment Program, retailers can be integrated into JD.com through JDDJ, allowing them to increase their online traffic and user base. While JDDJ's core business is in the supermarket category, the smart phone business grew at a high rate with more than 6,000 online stores on JDDJ this year. New categories such as pets, beauty and clothing also steadily grew.



New Delivery Record: On November 12th, Dada Now's daily delivery orders exceeded 10 million, setting a new record. In addition to record-breaking delivery order performance, the overall delivery fulfillment rate during the Singles Day Festival was over 99%, demonstrating Dada's seamless business model and leadership in the on-demand retailing logistics industry.



New Service Expansion: In 2020, Dada Now expanded its service boundaries and launched new capabilities such as order pickup and collection. Dada Pickup provides services including crowdsourcing pickers and digital picking management for supermarkets to help stores reduce costs. In terms of collection, Dada Now works with JD Logistics to improve the efficiency of order collections and the user shipping experience.



Delivery Capacity Upgrades: In 2020, Dada Now upgraded the capacity of its three logistics networks: intra-city delivery, last-mile delivery and individual delivery. For intra-city delivery, Dada Now launched the "Dedicated Delivery" service for chain brands, creating a "stationed + crowdsourcing" mixed model to reduce costs, increase efficiency and meet personalized distribution needs of each brand. For last-mile delivery, Dada Now upgraded the training and assessment of riders to ensure the quality and efficiency of deliveries. For individual deliveries, Dada Now launched a "Credit Riders" service to deliver high-value orders. The Company also created a "one-to-one" delivery service to meet the differentiated needs of individual users and small- and medium-sized merchants.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

