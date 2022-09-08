Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 08:24:00

Dada Group doles out 100m yuan in coupons to support consumption amid Shanghai Shopping Festival

  • Coupons worth 100 million yuan are ready for grabs on Dada Group's JDDJ during Shanghai's Double Five Shopping Festival, in an effort to boost consumption.
  • Batches of digital vouchers are also being issued by the city to stimulate spending during the ongoing festival, with JDDJ designated as an official partner platform for using the vouchers.
  • JDDJ sees significant sales boost driven by platform coupons and city's vouchers.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JDDJ, the on-demand retail platform operated by Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), is distributing shopping coupons worth 100 million yuan, in collaboration with partner retailers and brand owners, to support consumption and brick-and-mortar retail recovery. Consumers can use the coupons together with the e-vouchers issued by the Shanghai government when proceeding to purchase checkout on JDDJ.

Shanghai kicked off its annual Double Five Shopping Festival in July with various promotional campaigns and activities to boost consumption. As part of the efforts, the city is distributing rounds of digital consumption vouchers to citizens for using on diverse platforms including JDDJ.

Data on JDDJ and Shop Now from August 28 to September 4 shows the effectiveness of the spending-stimulant campaign that has boosted growth in multiple categories of products: compared to the same period last year, sales of menswear increased by 4.8 times, home appliances grew by 5.7 times, perfumes and make-up sets were up by over three times, and consumer electronics recorded a growth of 180% year-over-year.

Besides bringing consumers a convenient shopping experience and discounts, JDDJ has also helped physical retailers and brand owners achieve significant growth during the shopping event. JDDJ and Shop Now's data from August 28 to September 4 shows Mi Stores, Sephora, and Vats Liquor Chain Stores in Shanghai all realized a sales growth of over ten times, and CR Vanguard's sales increased by more than five times, year-on-year.

In addition to Shanghai, since 2022, JDDJ and Shop Now have partnered with cities such as Changsha, Yantai, Zhengzhou, and Yibin to distribute e-vouchers. Moving forward, JDDJ and Shop Now will continue stepping up efforts to make greater contributions to the high-quality growth of the real economy.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dada-group-doles-out-100m-yuan-in-coupons-to-support-consumption-amid-shanghai-shopping-festival-301620044.html

SOURCE DADA GROUP

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dada Nexus Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dada Nexus Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dada Nexus Ltd (spons. ADRs) 5,70 -0,87% Dada Nexus Ltd (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX deutlich höher -- DAX über 1.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag mit deutlichen Aufschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich vorm Wochenende mit Aufschlägen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen