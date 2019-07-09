Daewoong Pharmaceutical participated in the IMCAS Asia 2019 to introduce the excellence of BEAUTEM

BALI, Indonesia and SEOUL, South Korea, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, a world-leading botulinum toxin manufacturer in Korea, announced its participation in IMCAS Asia 2019 held in Bali, Indonesia July 5~7, 2019 to introduce the excellence of BEAUTEM® (Prabotulinumtoxin A, global brand name: NABOTA).

The 13th year of IMCAS (International Master Course on Aging Science) Asia is one of the top international conferences for plastic surgery, dermatology and aesthetic science. This year, around 85 corporate participants and 2,200 physicians had the opportunity to participate in the event.

Daewoong hosted anexhibition booth and a stand-alone symposium to present the excellence of BEAUTEM and meaning of FDA approval as the first 900 kDa botulinum toxin after Botox. Dr. Hema Sundaram, a US dermatologist who participated in the global clinical trial and one of the faculty members of IMCAS Asia, had the opportunity to speak about a massive global study that involved over 2,100 subjects in the US, EU, and Canada.

Dr. Hema Sundaram said, "Every physician wants to treat their patients with a trustable drug product. Botulinum toxin drug product manufactured by Daewoong Pharmaceutical had successfully proved its excellent efficacy and safety through FDA approval based on the fact that its non-inferiority results to Botox in all aspects of wrinkle improvement and stability in large-scale global clinical trials."

Alongside the exhibition, the NABOTA Aesthetic Forum (NAF in Bali) was held by Daewoong Pharmaceutical to invite more than 30 dermatologists and aesthetic surgeons from 6 different countries. This forum wasprepared by Daewoong Pharmaceutical for the 5th straight year to share the opportunity to explore and update the new techniques and trends in the field.

With regards of first botulinum toxin clinical study in Vietnam, Dr. Pham Xuan Hung said, "In comparison study with BEAUTEM versus Botox, we have confirmed non-inferiority result to Botox, and it was an opportunity to confirm the excellent efficacy and safety of BEAUTEM from the Vietnamese as well."

"Throughout IMCAS Asia 2019, we have had a good opportunity to prove the excellence of BEAUTEM to global physicians. Based on its proven excellence in quality and manufacturing process, we expect the significant increase of overseas sales and will continuously promote BEAUTEM's excellence and strengthen its position as a global brand," said Seongsoo Park, Executive Director of NABOTA Business Department in Daewoong Pharmaceutical.

