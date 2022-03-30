Dagger launches devops operating system with $20M Series A led by Redpoint Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dagger , the devops platform that orchestrates the delivery of applications to the cloud, today announced the public beta of its product in addition to the closing of a $20 million Series A funding round. Redpoint Ventures led the round with participation from Y Combinator, Nat Friedman (former CEO, Github), Brian Stevens (former CTO, Google Cloud and former CTO, Red Hat), Idit Levine (founder and CEO, solo.io), Julius Volz (creator of Prometheus), Ellen Pao (former CEO, Reddit), and Daniel Lopez (co-founder, Bitnami). Erica Brescia of Redpoint will join the board. Following a $3 million pre-seed and a $7 million seed round led by New Wave, this brings the company's total funding raised to $30 million. Dagger will use this new investment to grow its team and continue developing its product with the open source community.

The software supply chain is inefficient and difficult to manage. Developer teams across organizations of all varieties are often burned out and faced with a painful, complicated app deployment experience. Devops teams usually cobble together their deployment pipelines with their own scripts. These pipelines are exceptionally difficult to scale, port or extend to other cloud platforms, and remain dependent on institutional knowledge trapped in the brains of devops engineers.

Dagger was founded by Solomon Hykes, Sam Alba and Andrea Luzzardi to bring order to the chaos of software deployment. Dagger empowers developers to quickly and effortlessly build powerful CI/CD pipelines that can run anywhere, giving overworked devops teams much-needed time and cost savings, and granting businesses end-to-end visibility and control over their software supply chain.

"With virtually all computing moving to the cloud, software supply chains are growing so large and complex that they have become a significant bottleneck. This puts devops engineers - the people responsible for automating the software supply chain - under enormous pressure to keep up," said Solomon Hykes, co-founder and CEO of Dagger. "These engineers have an abundance of specialized tools at their disposal, but they are forced to waste time gluing them together into artisanal pipelines. What they want is a standardized set of building blocks that they can assemble any way they want, knowing that the result will run reliably on any cloud. Solving this problem is the holy grail of devops, and we believe we have solved it."

"It is far too complicated for devops teams to manage their infrastructure and deploy software to different clouds, but Dagger has elegantly cracked the code to streamline software supply chain management," said Erica Brescia of Redpoint Ventures. "By making custom app delivery pipelines portable, the Dagger team has changed the game for building and deploying software. The founders' depth of experience in devops makes them the perfect team to deliver a better experience to the developers of today and tomorrow. I'm absolutely thrilled to be a part of the Dagger journey."

Devops enthusiasts who want to take control of their software supply chain can get started at www.dagger.io . Dagger is also actively expanding its team of engineers. If you're interested in building the future of devops, check out job openings here or reach out to hiring@dagger.io.

About Dagger

Dagger is the devops operating system that gives teams complete control over their software supply chain. In one integrated platform, developers have access to a portable devkit that streamlines the development of CICD pipelines that can run anywhere, allowing for customized deployment of applications across multiple clouds. For more information, visit https://dagger.io/ or follow us on Twitter @dagger_io.

