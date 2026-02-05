Dah Sing Banking Group LtdShs Aktie

Dah Sing Banking Group LtdShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B6A1 / ISIN: HK2356013600

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.02.2026 03:45:12

Dah Sing '328 Business Banking' Launches the 'Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card'


EQS Newswire / 05/02/2026 / 03:45 CET/CEST

Empowering SMEs with Smart Payment Solutions – Up to 10% Cash Rebate in the First 3 Months

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2026 - Dah Sing Bank, Limited ("Dah Sing Bank") launched the new Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card, designed exclusively for customers of its "328 Business Banking" services. The Debit Card enables SMEs customers to seamlessly manage both local and overseas transactions, offering greater flexibility and efficiency in expense management.

729466-DSB-Business-MCY-Masterca.jpeg
Dah Sing Bank launches the Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card, tailored for 328 Business Banking customers, enabling flexible local and cross-border transactions and enhancing the SME banking experience.

Mr. Mickey Tang, General Manager and Deputy Head of Retail Banking at Dah Sing Bank, said: "At Dah Sing Bank, we are committed to a customer-centricity approach, delivering products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We introduced the Dah Sing Multi-Currency Personal Mastercard Debit Card to support Hong Kong residents in their travel and everyday spending, both online and offline. The response was highly positive, with over 80% of new retail customers adopting the card, leading to a significant increase in cross-border transaction volumes. SMEs represent another core customer segment for us. To support their growth, we are now enhancing our business banking solutions with the Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card. This Debit Card allows SME customers to settle both local and overseas payments directly from their 328 Business Account, providing a one-stop, convenient, and seamless financial management experience."

The Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card supports up to 11 major currencies¹,2 with no foreign transaction fees1. Customers can save on transaction costs with an unlimited 0.6% cash rebate¹ on spending. During the promotion period3, successful applicants can earn up to 10% cash rebate^ in the first three months from the date of relevant card issuance. Through the Debit Card Hub on 328 Business e-Banking or Mobile Banking, customers can activate automatic foreign exchange, set withdrawal and spending limits, review expenses, and download transaction records – eliminating manual reconciliation and streamlining expense management.

Ms. Helena Chen, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard, said: "As a longtime partner of Dah Sing Bank, Mastercard shares its vision of continuously supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of Hong Kong's economy. Building on the success of the Dah Sing Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card for consumers, this new initiative reflects both parties' confidence and commitment to innovation with a multi-currency commercial debit card tailored for the needs of SMEs. The new product will enable SMEs to enhance their cash flow and focus their attention on business growth, with the benefit of access to multiple foreign currencies." Mastercard has launched the "Surprise Rewards" lucky draw campaign4. Cardholders who make transactions with the Dah Sing Business Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card during the relevant campaign period will have a chance to enter the lucky draw to win spending credit of up to HK$388,888¹. Extra lucky draw chances¹ are available for selected spending categories. For more details, please visit the campaign website4.

For more information, please visit the Dah Sing 328 Business Banking website: www.dahsing.com/biz/en
1 Subject to relevant terms and conditions.
2 Applicable to transactions in HKD, USD, GBP, JPY, RMB, EUR, AUD, NZD, SGD, CAD, and CHF at online and physical merchants.
3 The promotion period lasts until 31 March 2026.
4 Details of the Mastercard "Surprise Lucky Draw" Campaign are available on https://mstr.cd/luckydraw2026_en.
^Promotional offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions. For details, please visit www.dahsing.com/biz/mcy/en.

Risk Disclosure Statement
Foreign Exchange Transactions: Foreign exchange involves risk. Currency investments are subject to exchange rate fluctuations, which may result in gains or losses. Customers converting foreign currencies into HKD or other currencies may incur losses due to exchange rate movements. Investors should read and understand all offering documents, including risk disclosures and warnings, before making any investment decisions.

Currency Risk (RMB): Conversion of RMB into HKD or other currencies is subject to exchange rate fluctuations. Customers may experience gains or losses due to RMB exchange rate movements. RMB is currently subject to exchange controls imposed by the PRC government, and its exchange rate may be affected by policy changes.

Unless otherwise specified, this promotional material does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to engage in any foreign exchange transaction, nor does it predict future exchange rate movements. This material has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or any other regulatory authority in Hong Kong.

The products/services mentioned herein are not targeted at individuals in the European Union.

Hashtag: #DahSingBank

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

225647
News Source: Dah Sing Bank

05/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dah Sing Banking Group LtdShs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dah Sing Banking Group LtdShs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dah Sing Banking Group LtdShs 1,20 0,84% Dah Sing Banking Group LtdShs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Wall Street schließlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Am Mittwoch zeigte sich die Wiener Börse fester. Der DAX gab hingegen nach. Anleger an der Wall Street konnten sich nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich höher.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen