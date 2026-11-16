Dah Sing Bank Launches Virtual Asset ETF Trading Services Covering HK and US Stock Markets Helping Customers Seize New Opportunities in Digital Assets



EQS Newswire / 16/11/2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 November 2026 - As the digital asset market continues to evolve, an increasing number of investors are seeking to capture the investment opportunities presented by this emerging asset class. Dah Sing Bank, Limited ("the Bank") today announced the official launch of Virtual Asset Exchange Traded Fund ("VA ETF") trading services. With immediate effect, the Bank's securities customers can flexibly trade VA ETFs2 listed on the HK and US stock exchanges via Dah Sing Bank's diverse trading channels1, capturing investment opportunities in the global digital asset market anytime, anywhere, and further enriching the investment portfolios and asset allocation options.



Dah Sing Bank has always been committed to driving financial innovation and continuously enhancing its digital wealth management services to enable customers with more diversified investment solutions that align with market trends. As the global digital asset market matures, virtual assets have emerged as a highly watched asset class, driving a growing investor demand for regulated, secure, and highly liquid investment vehicles. In response to customers' evolving wealth management needs, Dah Sing Bank has introduced VA ETF trading services, covering VA ETFs2 listed on HK and US exchanges. Customers can now seize the potential opportunities of the digital economy by participating in regulated virtual asset-related investments³ through the Bank's diverse trading channels¹, eliminating the need to open or manage separate virtual asset wallets. This new service underscores the Bank's ongoing commitment to delivering a comprehensive wealth management platform, enabling customers to manage a diversified portfolio under a one-stop ecosystem for a more convenient and seamless investment experience.



From now until 31 December 2026 ("Promotion Period"), the Bank is offering a range of welcome offers for securities services. New securities customers who trade securities listed on the HK, China, and US markets can enjoy a brokerage fee waiver for the first 6 months4; customers also can enjoy up to HKD3,800 in trading cash rewards and up to HKD38,000 in cash rewards for depositing securities. Customers who newly open a securities margin account during the promotion period can also enjoy 0% margin interest rate offer for the first 6 months. Offers are subject to relevant terms and conditions.



The Bank will continue to enhance investment product offerings and digital wealth management services in response to evolving market developments and customer needs. Through expanding access to diverse asset classes and market opportunities, the Bank is committed to helping customers build well-diversified portfolios and achieve their long-term wealth growth objectives.



For details of VA ETFs trading services and securities promotional offers, please visit the Bank's website at www.dahsing.com.



Notes:

Trading channels include Mobile Trading App, Internet Trading Services, Securities Trading Hotline and Interactive Voice Response System. Clients are eligible to invest in HK listed virtual asset spot/futures ETFs and US listed virtual asset futures ETFs. Tradable products are subject to the Bank's latest eligible list, which is updated periodically. Clients should possess a general understanding of virtual assets and related products prior to investment. The product knowledge can be obtained through the "Virtual Asset Investor Education Corner" on the "Securities Mobile Trading App+" before investing. Brokerage fee / Margin loan interest being waived is charged first and will be reimbursed afterwards. Risk Disclosure



Securities Services:

Investment involves risks. The price of securities fluctuates, sometimes dramatically. The price of securities may move up or down and may become valueless. Losses may be incurred rather than profits made as a result of buying and selling securities. Customers should carefully consider whether the investment products or services mentioned herein are appropriate for them in view of their investment experience, objectives and risk tolerance level, and read the terms and conditions of relevant Securities Services before making any investment decision. For the information of Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, please read the Information on Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect (containing a section of Risks of investing through Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect).



Risks of client assets received or held outside Hong Kong:



Client assets received or held by Dah Sing Bank, Limited outside Hong Kong are subject to the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant overseas jurisdiction which may be different from the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) and the rules made thereunder. Consequently, such client assets may not enjoy the same protection as that conferred on client assets received or held in Hong Kong. Customers should also seek relevant professional advice on any tax obligations that might arise from investing in overseas products.



Virtual Asset (VA) and VA-related products:



Virtual Asset (VA) and VA-related products involve risks. VA is high risk investment. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Trading in VA-related products is subject to the general risks associated with VA. These risks could result in substantial financial loss in transactions involving VA and VA-related products. In worst case scenario, you may lose your entire investment.



The general risks associated with VA and VA-related products could include that the price of new type assets may fluctuate, sometimes dramatically. Their price may move up or down, and may become valueless. It is likely that losses will be incurred rather than profit made as a result of buying and selling VA and VA-related products. Before making an investment decision, customers should refer to the relevant investment product offering documents for detailed information including the risk factors. If customers are in doubt, independent professional advice should be sought.



Risk of Margin Trading:



The risk of loss in financing a transaction by deposit of collateral is significant. The Customer may sustain losses in excess of his cash and any other assets deposited as collateral with the Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank"). Market conditions may make it impossible to execute contingent orders, such as "stop-loss" or "stop-limit" orders. The Customer may be called upon at short notice to make additional margin deposits or interest payments. If the required margin deposits or interest payments are not made within the prescribed time, his collateral may be liquidated without his consent. Moreover, the Customer will remain liable for any resulting deficit in his account and interest charged on his account. The Customer should therefore carefully consider whether such a financing arrangement is suitable in light of his own financial position and investment objectives.



Unless the context requires otherwise, this information does not constitute any offer, invitation or recommendation to any person to enter into any securities transaction nor does it constitute any prediction of likely future movements in prices of any securities.



This information has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or any regulatory authority in Hong Kong.



This service / product is not targeted at customers in the European Union.



To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay!



Hashtag: #DahSingBank

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Dah Sing Bank Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group, Limited (HKG:2356). Founded in Hong Kong nearly 80 years ago, the Bank has been providing quality banking products and services to its customers with a vision to be "The Local Bank with a Personal Touch". Over the years, the Bank has been rigorous in delivering on its brand tagline to grow with its customers in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and beyond – "Together We Progress and Prosper". Building on our experience and solid foundation in the industry, our scope of professional services now spans retail banking, private banking, business and commercial banking. Meanwhile, the Bank is also making significant investments in its digital banking capabilities to stay abreast with smart banking developments in Hong Kong and to support financial inclusion at large.



In addition to its Hong Kong banking operations, the Bank has wholly-owned subsidiaries including Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited, Banco Comercial de Macau, and OK Finance Limited. It is also a strategic shareholder of Bank of Chongqing with a shareholding of about 13.5%. Dah Sing Bank and its subsidiaries now have around 63 operating locations in Hong Kong, Macau and Chinese Mainland.





News Source: Dah Sing Bank

Investment involves risks. The price of securities fluctuates, sometimes dramatically. The price of securities may move up or down and may become valueless. Losses may be incurred rather than profits made as a result of buying and selling securities. Customers should carefully consider whether the investment products or services mentioned herein are appropriate for them in view of their investment experience, objectives and risk tolerance level, and read the terms and conditions of relevant Securities Services before making any investment decision. For the information of Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, please read the Information on Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect (containing a section of Risks of investing through Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect).Client assets received or held by Dah Sing Bank, Limited outside Hong Kong are subject to the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant overseas jurisdiction which may be different from the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) and the rules made thereunder. Consequently, such client assets may not enjoy the same protection as that conferred on client assets received or held in Hong Kong. Customers should also seek relevant professional advice on any tax obligations that might arise from investing in overseas products.Virtual Asset (VA) and VA-related products involve risks. VA is high risk investment. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Trading in VA-related products is subject to the general risks associated with VA. These risks could result in substantial financial loss in transactions involving VA and VA-related products. In worst case scenario, you may lose your entire investment.The general risks associated with VA and VA-related products could include that the price of new type assets may fluctuate, sometimes dramatically. Their price may move up or down, and may become valueless. It is likely that losses will be incurred rather than profit made as a result of buying and selling VA and VA-related products. Before making an investment decision, customers should refer to the relevant investment product offering documents for detailed information including the risk factors. If customers are in doubt, independent professional advice should be sought.The risk of loss in financing a transaction by deposit of collateral is significant. The Customer may sustain losses in excess of his cash and any other assets deposited as collateral with the Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank"). Market conditions may make it impossible to execute contingent orders, such as "stop-loss" or "stop-limit" orders. The Customer may be called upon at short notice to make additional margin deposits or interest payments. If the required margin deposits or interest payments are not made within the prescribed time, his collateral may be liquidated without his consent. Moreover, the Customer will remain liable for any resulting deficit in his account and interest charged on his account. The Customer should therefore carefully consider whether such a financing arrangement is suitable in light of his own financial position and investment objectives.Unless the context requires otherwise, this information does not constitute any offer, invitation or recommendation to any person to enter into any securities transaction nor does it constitute any prediction of likely future movements in prices of any securities.This information has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or any regulatory authority in Hong Kong.This service / product is not targeted at customers in the European Union.To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay!Hashtag: #DahSingBankThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group, Limited (HKG:2356). Founded in Hong Kong nearly 80 years ago, the Bank has been providing quality banking products and services to its customers with a vision to be "The Local Bank with a Personal Touch". Over the years, the Bank has been rigorous in delivering on its brand tagline to grow with its customers in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and beyond – "Together We Progress and Prosper". Building on our experience and solid foundation in the industry, our scope of professional services now spans retail banking, private banking, business and commercial banking. Meanwhile, the Bank is also making significant investments in its digital banking capabilities to stay abreast with smart banking developments in Hong Kong and to support financial inclusion at large.In addition to its Hong Kong banking operations, the Bank has wholly-owned subsidiaries including Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited, Banco Comercial de Macau, and OK Finance Limited. It is also a strategic shareholder of Bank of Chongqing with a shareholding of about 13.5%. Dah Sing Bank and its subsidiaries now have around 63 operating locations in Hong Kong, Macau and Chinese Mainland.News Source: Dah Sing Bank 16/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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