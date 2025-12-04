Dah Sing Bank Unveils 24-Hour US Stock Trading Service



EQS Newswire / 04/12/2025 / 11:45 CET/CEST

Seamless Access Across Time Zones with Preferential Brokerage Fee HONG KONG SAR -



Ms. Florence Cheung (left), General Manager and Deputy Head of Wealth Management Division, Dah Sing Bank, and Mr. Jason Chan (right), Investment Head, Wealth Management Services, Wealth Management Division, Dah Sing Bank, announced the launch of 24-Hour US Stock Trading Service to meet market demand.

Ms. Florence Cheung, General Manager and Deputy Head of Wealth Management Division of Dah Sing Bank expressed, "We have continuously invested in enhancing our trading platform to deliver an exceptional customer experience. To meet the growing demand for US stock trading, we have introduced a 24-hours US Stock Trading Service*, covering pre-market, post-market and overnight sessions apart from regular trading session. Customers can trade US stocks anytime, day or night, and stay on top of market movements across time zones, capturing investment opportunities around-the-clock. In addition, given that US stock are traded on a per-share basis, the Bank has modified the brokerage fee to a rate of USD 0.015 per share, with a minimum charge of USD 8 for VIP Banking clients and USD 10 for general banking clients, offering investors with greater transparency in managing their trading costs. In line with the launch of 24 hours US stock trading service*, we are pleased to offer an array of attractive offers for new US stock account opening, along with upcoming promotional campaigns. Please stay tuned for the Bank's latest announcements."



From now until 31 December 2025, new customers open new securities account and applying our US stock trading service can enjoy the following privileged offers#. In addition, the Bank will introduce more compelling promotional offers to mark the new launch of the 24 hours US Stock Trading Service* in Jan 2026. Stay tuned for details.



Unlimited Securities Brokerage Fee Cashback for up to 1 year HKD 50 Coupon Reward for Subscribing to U.S. Stock Trading Service HKD 50 Login U.S Securities Trading App Reward HKD 200 U.S Stock e-Service Reward # The above offers are subject to the terms and conditions. For securities promotion details, please click www.dahsing.com/stock/promotion/en. Commission is charged first and will be reimbursed afterwards.



Notes: Please refer to our U.S. Stock Trading Fee Schedule for details.



*Disclaimers for round-the-clock US Stock Trading



Despite the addition of U.S. stocks extended trading hours (i.e. the trading hours outside the regular trading hours), the Bank's servicing channels for U.S. stock trading will not be available during the day end processing period starting daily from Hong Kong Time 8:00 am (during U.S. Summer Time) or 9:00 am (during U.S. Winter Time) until its completion, or during any scheduled system maintenance as notified by the Bank from time to time ("Day End Processing / System Maintenance Period"). Any new orders submitted by customers during the Day End Processing / System Maintenance Period will be rejected. The Bank reserves the right, while processing customers' orders, to amend or suspend part or all trading during U.S. Stocks Extended Trading Hours at any time without notice. Please refer to "Personal Banking Services Agreement (US Stock Trading Services)" and U.S. Stock Trading Services Factsheet.



Securities Services Risk Disclosure:



Investment involves risks. The prices of securities fluctuate, sometimes dramatically. The price of securities may move up or down and may become valueless. Losses may be incurred as well as profits made as a result of buying and selling securities. Customers should carefully consider whether the investment products or services mentioned herein are appropriate for them in view of their investment experience, objectives and risk tolerance level, and read the terms and conditions of relevant Securities Services before making any investment decision.



Risks of client assets received or held outside Hong Kong:



Client assets received or held by Dah Sing Bank, Limited outside Hong Kong are subject to the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant overseas jurisdiction which may be different from the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) and the rules made thereunder. Consequently, such client assets may not enjoy the same protection as that conferred on client assets received or held in Hong Kong. Customers should also seek relevant professional advice on any tax obligations that might arise from investing in overseas products.



Unless the context requires otherwise, this information does not constitute any offer, invitation or recommendation to any person to enter into any securities transaction nor does it constitute any prediction of likely future movements in prices of any securities.



This press release has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or any regulatory authority in Hong Kong.



This service / product is not targeted at customers in the European Union.



Hashtag: #DahSingBank

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 – Dah Sing Bank, Limited ("the Bank") announced the extension of its US stock trading service to 24 hours*, offering investors round-the-clock trading experience. The US equity market remains the largest globally by market capitalisation and continues to be a key focus for investors. In recent years, demand for US stock trading among Asian investors has been growing significantly. Constrained by time zone differences, regular trading sessions alone may not be sufficient for local investors to respond promptly to market developments, particularly when events occur after market close.Ms. Florence Cheung, General Manager and Deputy Head of Wealth Management Division of Dah Sing Bank expressed, "We have continuously invested in enhancing our trading platform to deliver an exceptional customer experience. To meet the growing demand for US stock trading, we have introduced a 24-hours US Stock Trading Service*, covering pre-market, post-market and overnight sessions apart from regular trading session. Customers can trade US stocks anytime, day or night, and stay on top of market movements across time zones, capturing investment opportunities around-the-clock. In addition, given that US stock are traded on a per-share basis, the Bank has modified the brokerage fee to a rate of USD 0.015 per share, with a minimum charge of USD 8 for VIP Banking clients and USD 10 for general banking clients, offering investors with greater transparency in managing their trading costs. In line with the launch of 24 hours US stock trading service*, we are pleased to offer an array of attractive offers for new US stock account opening, along with upcoming promotional campaigns. Please stay tuned for the Bank's latest announcements."From now until 31 December 2025, new customers open new securities account and applying our US stock trading service can enjoy the following privileged offers. In addition, the Bank will introduce more compelling promotional offers to mark the new launch of the 24 hours US Stock Trading Service* in Jan 2026. Stay tuned for details.Despite the addition of U.S. stocks extended trading hours (i.e. the trading hours outside the regular trading hours), the Bank's servicing channels for U.S. stock trading will not be available during the day end processing period starting daily from Hong Kong Time 8:00 am (during U.S. Summer Time) or 9:00 am (during U.S. Winter Time) until its completion, or during any scheduled system maintenance as notified by the Bank from time to time ("Day End Processing / System Maintenance Period"). Any new orders submitted by customers during the Day End Processing / System Maintenance Period will be rejected. The Bank reserves the right, while processing customers' orders, to amend or suspend part or all trading during U.S. Stocks Extended Trading Hours at any time without notice. Please refer to "Personal Banking Services Agreement (US Stock Trading Services)" and U.S. Stock Trading Services Factsheet.Investment involves risks. The prices of securities fluctuate, sometimes dramatically. The price of securities may move up or down and may become valueless. Losses may be incurred as well as profits made as a result of buying and selling securities. Customers should carefully consider whether the investment products or services mentioned herein are appropriate for them in view of their investment experience, objectives and risk tolerance level, and read the terms and conditions of relevant Securities Services before making any investment decision.Client assets received or held by Dah Sing Bank, Limited outside Hong Kong are subject to the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant overseas jurisdiction which may be different from the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) and the rules made thereunder. Consequently, such client assets may not enjoy the same protection as that conferred on client assets received or held in Hong Kong. Customers should also seek relevant professional advice on any tax obligations that might arise from investing in overseas products.Unless the context requires otherwise, this information does not constitute any offer, invitation or recommendation to any person to enter into any securities transaction nor does it constitute any prediction of likely future movements in prices of any securities.This press release has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or any regulatory authority in Hong Kong.This service / product is not targeted at customers in the European Union.Hashtag: #DahSingBank The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Dah Sing Bank Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group, Limited (HKG:2356). Founded in Hong Kong over 75 years ago, the Bank has been providing quality banking products and services to its customers with a vision to be "The Local Bank with a Personal Touch". Over the years, the Bank has been rigorous in delivering on its brand tagline to grow with its customers in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and beyond – "Together We Progress and Prosper". Building on our experience and solid foundation in the industry, our scope of professional services now spans retail banking, private banking, business and commercial banking. Meanwhile, the Bank is also making significant investments in its digital banking capabilities to stay abreast with smart banking developments in Hong Kong and to support financial inclusion at large.



In addition to its Hong Kong banking operations, the Bank has wholly-owned subsidiaries including Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited, Banco Comercial de Macau, S.A., and OK Finance Limited. It is also a strategic shareholder of Bank of Chongqing with a shareholding of about 13%. Dah Sing Bank and its subsidiaries now have 63 operating locations in Hong Kong, Macau and Chinese Mainland.





News Source: Dah Sing Bank

News Source: Dah Sing Bank 04/12/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News