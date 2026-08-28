Dah Sing Banking H1 Profit Climbs, Interest Income Down; Shares Drop

(RTTNews) - Dah Sing Banking Group Limited (2356.HK), a Hong Kong-based banking and financial services firm, reported higher first-half profit, driven by growth in net interest income and net fee and commission income, despite a drop in interest income.

In Hong Kong, the shares were losing around 5.04 percent, trading at HK$13.930.

In the first half, profit attributable to shareholders was HK$1.78 billion, a 12.8 percent increase from the prior year's HK$1.58 billion. Earnings per share rose to HK$1.18 from HK$1.05 in the previous comparable period.

Profit before taxation increased 13.6 percent to HK$2.07 billion from HK$1.82 billion a year ago.

Interest income declined to HK$4.85 billion from HK$5.32 billion in the prior year. However, net interest income grew 7.0 percent to HK$2.97 billion from last year's HK$2.78 billion. Net fee and commission income increased significantly by 29.2 percent to HK$939.17 million.

Further, the board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.35 per share for 2026. The dividend will be payable on September 24 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on September 16.

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