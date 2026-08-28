28.08.2026 07:43:54

Dah Sing Banking H1 Profit Climbs, Interest Income Down; Shares Drop

(RTTNews) - Dah Sing Banking Group Limited (2356.HK), a Hong Kong-based banking and financial services firm, reported higher first-half profit, driven by growth in net interest income and net fee and commission income, despite a drop in interest income.

In Hong Kong, the shares were losing around 5.04 percent, trading at HK$13.930.

In the first half, profit attributable to shareholders was HK$1.78 billion, a 12.8 percent increase from the prior year's HK$1.58 billion. Earnings per share rose to HK$1.18 from HK$1.05 in the previous comparable period.

Profit before taxation increased 13.6 percent to HK$2.07 billion from HK$1.82 billion a year ago.

Interest income declined to HK$4.85 billion from HK$5.32 billion in the prior year. However, net interest income grew 7.0 percent to HK$2.97 billion from last year's HK$2.78 billion. Net fee and commission income increased significantly by 29.2 percent to HK$939.17 million.

Further, the board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.35 per share for 2026. The dividend will be payable on September 24 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on September 16.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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