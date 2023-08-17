Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.08.2023 13:45:00

Dahon Unio E20, First Class Mid-drive Motor eBike: Quality, Comfort, Performance All-in-One

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As more people are turning towards low-carbon lifestyle in recent years, not surprisingly, ebikes enjoy high popularity among green consumers. DAHON UNIO E20 "KEA093CM" would make an ideal choice for green riders whether as an option for daily commute or leisurely riding.

DAHON Unio E20

DELTEC cable boosting Bike Frame Strength and Stability

Dahon's patented DELTEC cable optimizes the bike's frame structure into a stable, triangular shape, transforming frame force distribution. Taking on maximum stress, DELTEC reduces the load on the folding frame, greatly improving service life and load-bearing capabilities, hence the bike is much safer and more comfortable to ride.

DAHON DELTEC

Made from aluminum alloy, the bike frame is strong and ultra-light, weighed just 17.5kg. The overall frame rigidity is greatly enhanced by the DELTEC cable, boosting much higher performance with less effort.

Powerful & Reliable Performance

36V 200W mid-drive motor: With a central axis torque sensor, the motor can detect the rider's pedaling torque and cadence simultaneously, hence the electric power system output is strictly proportional to the rider's pedaling power. As such, riders can enjoy truly effortless riding with an automated motor adjusting its own output all along the way.

Compared with the hub motor, the mid-drive motor has large torque and stronger climbing ability; With the motor installed at the center of a bike, the weight is centered at mid-point which contributes to much better balance.

36V-9.5AH Samsung lithium battery: The hidden seatpost battery offers long runtime, about 50 kilometers for pure electric cycling, about 100 kilometers for assisted cycling.

DAHON Unio E20: Powerful & Reliable Performance

User-focused Design, thoughtful and caring

Waterproof, dirt-proof front and rear fenders; equipped with automatic taillights and soft-touch brakes for much safer ride.

Precise, Smooth Transmission: Dahon designed 9-speed transmission system is precise and smooth, and supersensitive. It quickly deploys the optimal gear ratio to handle complex road conditions. The 20-inch anti-skid wheelset with good shock absorption makes riding on rough terrain much easier.

LCD display: Facilitates 5 levels of electrical assist, real-time display for speed, mileage, and battery volume.

Simply tap and turn the pedals to trigger the motor assist and get started, off you go with Unio E20, which is easy and fast to fold and unfold, extremely compact for storage and carrying around. Freedom unfolds, Unio E20 unleashes the joy of riding for green riders.

Dahon, Global Leader of Folding Bike Technology

In 1982, Dr. David T. Hon, renowned American aerospace expert, and physicist founded DAHON, and designed the first modern folding bike, most folding bikes worldwide owe their heritage to DAHON's DNA.

DAHON is a brand with more than 40 years pedigree. Guinness World Record title for "world's largest manufacturer of folding bikes". More than 500 multinational patents. Today, DAHON is recognized as a world leader. Spearheaded by the guiding principles of innovation and service, DAHON is committed to creating a quality product, a unique riding experience and green mobility solutions for people leading active, environmentally friendly lifestyles.

Website: https://dahon.com
For inquiry please refer to marketing@daon.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dahon-unio-e20-first-class-mid-drive-motor-ebike-quality-comfort-performance-all-in-one-301903621.html

SOURCE DAHON

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um China: ATX und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich an dem letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen