Dahryn Trivedi Educates Television Viewers About Cell Receptors and Trivedi Effect® Research on Daytime in Tampa Bay

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dahryn Trivedi of Trivedi Global, Inc., and the Trivedi Effect® shared current science about cell receptors on Daytime with Jerry Penacoli in Tampa, Florida. She also recently spoke at NASDAQ in New York City about the wealth of health and Vitamin D research related to human cell receptors.

"Mayo Clinic says that over 97 percent of Americans are considered unhealthy and 50 percent of Americans have a chronic illness. Wealth doesn't come in the currency of money, wealth comes in the currency of health," said Dahryn Trivedi, as she explained how cell receptors work in the human body and how they affect overall health.

To learn more about Dahryn Trivedi's TV appearance on Daytime discussing human cell receptors and Vitamin D, watch and listen here:

https://www.wfla.com/daytime/dahryn-trivedi-explains-the-research-done-related-to-cell-receptors/1817465465

Watch Dahryn Trivedi's NASDAQ speech here:

https://youtu.be/2jup4CZ9Xnw

Audience member Lynn Harkins commented on Dahryn's TV appearance and said, "Dahryn was amazing, very fluid. She spoke clearly and is very knowledgeable about the cell receptors and how they work in our bodies. She was just flowing flawlessly and beautifully with her words and conveying the information perfectly for understanding."

Kathryn Sweas shared, "Dahryn, you presented such an embodied teaching around cell receptors — a relatively new understanding for the masses out there!"

To read more testimonials and comments, visit TrivediEffect.com

To book Dahryn Trivedi to speak or appear on media: Visit http://dahryn.com

Dahryn Trivedi is a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur, and inspiring speaker. Along with Guruji Mahendra Trivedi, she devotes her time to expand and promote awareness about the power and potential of the Trivedi Effect®.

She shared her message at NASDAQ and is currently on a national media tour in the United States. She has been featured on ABC, NBC, Fox, and CW.

About Guruji Mahendra Trivedi & The Trivedi Effect®

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, the founder of the Trivedi Effect®, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect®. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more.

Alice Branton, CEO, Trivedi Global, Inc., recently spoke on the impact of the Trivedi Effect® at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows in the last year including ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, CW and more.

The Trivedi Effect® has been tested, measured, and validated in over 6,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available on this planet. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in over 400 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with over 4,000 citations.

These publications are available in over 4,000 universities internationally including the prestigious Ivy League Universities, as well as, the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The next Trivedi Online Workshop is scheduled at Noon, Pacific Time, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. To register, call 877-493-4092, or register via email at CS@TrivediEffect.com.

SOURCE Trivedi Global Inc.