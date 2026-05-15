Dai-ichi Life Insurance Aktie
WKN DE: A41ZNS / ISIN: US23380Y1073
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15.05.2026 08:17:14
Daiichi Life FY26 Earnings Slip Despite Higher Revenue; Guides FY27
(RTTNews) - Daiichi Life Group, Inc. (DLICY, DCNSF, 8750.T), a Japanese insurance holding company, on Friday, reported net income declined despite an increase in revenue in the full year ended March 31, 2026, compared with the previous year.
For the full year, net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company declined 4.8% at 436.60 billion yen from 458.41 billion yen in the previous year.
Earnings per share were 119.82 yen versus 123.70 yen last year.
Ordinary profit declined 0.3% at 753.69 billion yen from 755.73 billion yen in the prior year.
Ordinary revenue increased to 11.31 trillion yen from 9.88 trillion yen in the previous year.
Looking ahead, the company expects ordinary revenue for full-year 2027 to be 10.67 trillion yen, representing a decline of 5.7% from the previous fiscal year, while ordinary profit is forecast at 869 billion yen, representing an increase of 15.3% from the previous year.
For the full-year 2027, the company expects net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company of 513 billion yen, representing an increase of 17.5% from the previous year, with earnings per share of 142.46 yen.
Daiichi Life Group is 5.87% higher at JPY 1,590 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
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