Dai-ichi Life Insurance Aktie
WKN DE: A41ZNS / ISIN: US23380Y1073
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07.08.2026 08:45:35
Daiichi Life Group Earnings Up In Q1; Maintains FY27 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Daiichi Life Group, Inc. (8750.T, DLICY), a Japanese insurance holding company, on Friday reported higher net income in the first quarter compared with the previous year.
For the first quarter, net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company increased to 160.07 billion yen from 34.22 billion yen in the previous year.
Earnings per share were 44.44 yen versus 9.31 yen last year.
Ordinary profit jumped to 251.06 billion from 84.92 billion yen in the same period a year ago.
Ordinary revenue for the period increased to 2.89 trillion yen from 2.31 trillion yen in the previous year.
Looking ahead, the company maintained its fiscal 2027 guidance, expecting ordinary revenue of 10.67 trillion yen, a 5.7% decline from the previous fiscal year.
Ordinary profit is projected at 869 billion yen, up 15.3% year over year.
For the full year 2027, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent is forecast to reach 513 billion yen, an increase of 17.5% from the previous fiscal year, with earnings per share of 142.44 yen.
Daiichi Life Group closed trading 0.60% higher at JPY 1,932.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
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