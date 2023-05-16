Daikin Applied Introduces Trailblazer® Heat Pump Chiller

As the U.S. shifts towards all-electric heating and cooling, Daikin delivers efficient chiller heat pump technology to reduce energy consumption and emissions

MINNEAPOLIS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied Americas today announced the launch of the Trailblazer® HP, an air-cooled scroll chiller that uses heat pump technology to deliver electricity-powered heating and cooling for commercial buildings and industrial processes. The Trailblazer HP is built on a product platform that Daikin Applied has successfully leveraged in Europe, a region where heat pumps are prevalent — hitting a record high in sales in 2022. This marks a significant, cross-region collaboration between Daikin experts to bring the most innovative, effective solutions to U.S. customers.

"As a global brand, Daikin is uniquely positioned to combine the best in technology and talent to deliver innovative solutions across markets," said Jim Macosko, VP of Product Marketing for Daikin Applied. "Given the climate impact of heating and cooling commercial and industrial facilities, decarbonizing buildings is key to meeting carbon-reduction goals. That includes moving from fossil fuel-powered to all-electric equipment. And heat pumps are one of the primary technologies driving the electrification and increased efficiency of HVAC. They help create a better climate both inside and outside buildings."

The Trailblazer HP is an air-to-water heat pump chiller that provides a reversing function that allows the chiller to switch between cooling and heating modes based on the temperature requirements of the space or process being conditioned. In a cooling application, the refrigeration cycle allows for heat removal from the internal space, dissipating excess heat into the external air. In heating mode, the refrigeration cycle reverses and transfers heat absorbed from the outside air into the internal space or process.

In terms of efficiency, heat pumps reign supreme. Traditional heating systems that rely on fossil fuels or electric resistance heat operate with efficiencies in the range of 80 to 99 percent. With Trailblazer's advanced technology, however, the chiller is up to 300 percent efficient at typical operating conditions, which means it can transfer three times more heat than the energy used by the equipment. That leads to a significant reduction in energy use and direct greenhouse gas emissions, as well as day-to-day operating costs.

Available as a stock unit, Trailblazer HP's design allows for easy installation in new and retrofit applications, making it ideal for office buildings, schools, commercial retail spaces and a range of other facilities.

As an industry leader in inverter heat pump technology, Daikin continues to expand its commercial and residential offerings with products engineered to provide a highly efficient source for all-electric, non-fossil fuel burning heating, even in cold climates. Along with Trailblazer HP, the company also recently introduced VRV EMERION for commercial applications, providing either heat pump or heat recovery inverter technology.

To learn more about Trailblazer HP and the full range of Daikin Applied solutions, and to find a local sales representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com. Also, follow Daikin Applied on LinkedIn for the latest on commercial HVAC equipment, services and trends.

About Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures advanced commercial and industrial HVAC systems for customers around the world. The company's technology and services play a vital role in creating comfortable, efficient and sustainable spaces to work and live — and in delivering quality air to workers, tenants and building owners. Daikin Applied solutions are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service and parts offices. For more information or to locate a Daikin Applied representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com or call 800-432-1342.

Media Contact:

Aaron Parker

Communications Director

Daikin Applied

612-202-8774

aaron.parker@daikinapplied.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daikin-applied-introduces-trailblazer-heat-pump-chiller-301825541.html

SOURCE Daikin Applied