Daikin Recalls Amana Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners And Heat Pumps

(RTTNews) - Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing L.P, affiliated to Japan's Daikin Industries, Ltd., is recalling about 62,100 units of Amana Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners/Heat Pumps or PTACs citing burn and fire hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The recall involves Amana-branded PTACs assembled with "DigiAir" modules. About 302 units were sold in Canada.

The agency noted that the DigiAir module compressor can overheat, posing burn and fire risks.

So far, the firm has received 52 reports of incidents with the "DigiAir" compressor, including 10 that resulted in fires, though no injuries have been reported to date.

The recalled units are beige and have a model number that begins with PMH or PMC with Amana printed on the unit's control cover and the model number is on the label located below the control board.

The recalled PTACs were manufactured by Houston, Texas-based Daikin Comfort Technologies, and were sold directly and through heating and cooling dealers nationwide from May 2015 through January 2023 for between $1,200 and $1,400.

Consumers are requested to contact Daikin Comfort Technologies for instructions to disable the DigiAir compressor in the recalled PTACs and to arrange for the free repair of the unit by a qualified technician.

