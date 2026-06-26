Daikin Unit Recalls Amana Air Conditioners, Heat Pumps Over Fire, Burn Risk

(RTTNews) - Texa -based Daikin Industries, Ltd's Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing, Inc., or DCT is recalling Amana window room air conditioners and through-the-wall air conditioners and heat pumps with model numbers beginning with PB, AH or AE, due to potential fire and burn injury.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, DCT has received one report of plastic on the unit melting, however, no injuries have been reported.

The recall, started on June 25, is due to a defect that could allow the heating element to remain energized during a ground fault even when turned off, posing a fire and burn injury risk to consumers.

The recall involves about 13,514 units sold in the United States and an additional 53 units sold in Canada.

The recall includes Amana window room AC white-colored units, used for room climate control, are typically installed in hotels, apartment buildings and commercial spaces, with the Amana brand name printed on most units' control covers.

The recalled products were sold through direct sales and heating and cooling dealers nationwide from April 2025 through December 2025 for between $850 and $1,500.

The company urged consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and contact Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing for a full refund by submitting their contact information and a photo of the unit's serial number and cut power cord.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com