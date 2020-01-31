|
31.01.2020 06:04:41
DAILY PREVIEW: Events for January 31st 2020
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Economic and financial events for Friday,
January 31st 2020
COMPANY EVENTS
07:00 NLD: Signify, Q4
07:20 ESP: BBVA, Q4
08:00 SWE: Electrolux, Full Year Figures
10:00 DEU: Thyssenkrupp, Annual General Meeting, Bochum
10:00 DEU: Verbio, Annual General Meeting, Leipzig
10:30 DEU: Retail - HDE Association FY19 Conference, Berlin
12:30 USA: Caterpillar, Q4
12:30 USA: Exxon Mobil, Q4
14:30 USA: Chevron, Q4
COMPANY EVENTS WITH NO TIME SPECIFIED
ESP: CaixaBank, Full Year Figures
JPN: Mitsubishi Motors, Q3
USA: Weyerhaeuser, Q4
USA: IDEXX Laboratories, Q4
USA: Colgate-Palmolive, Q4
ECONOMIC DATA
00:01 DEU: Federal ministry of finance, Monthly report 01/20
00:50 JPN: Industrial Production 12/19
02:00 CHN: CFLP Manufacturing PMI / Services 01/20
07:30 FRA: GDP Q4/19 (1st Release)
08:00 DEU: Retail Sales 12/19 + Year 2019
08:45 FRA: Consumer Prices 01/20 Preliminary
09:00 ESP: Consumer Prices 01/20 Preliminary
11:00 EUR: GDP Q4/19 (1st Release)
11:00 EUR: Consumer Prices 01/20 Preliminary
14.30 USA: Employment Cost Index Q4/19
14:30 USA: Personal Spending and Income 12/19
15:45 USA: Chicago Purchasing Managers Index01/20
16:00 USA: Uni Michigan Consumer Confidence 01/20 (2nd)
NOTE
CHN: Stock Exchange closed°
While all data were researched with the greatest care, dpa-AFX
Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this
information. All time designations are provided in CET.
Copyright dpa-AFX
