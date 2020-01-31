31.01.2020 06:04:41

DAILY PREVIEW: Events for January 31st 2020

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Economic and financial events for Friday,

January 31st 2020

^

COMPANY EVENTS

07:00 NLD: Signify, Q4

07:20 ESP: BBVA, Q4

08:00 SWE: Electrolux, Full Year Figures

10:00 DEU: Thyssenkrupp, Annual General Meeting, Bochum

10:00 DEU: Verbio, Annual General Meeting, Leipzig

10:30 DEU: Retail - HDE Association FY19 Conference, Berlin

12:30 USA: Caterpillar, Q4

12:30 USA: Exxon Mobil, Q4

14:30 USA: Chevron, Q4

COMPANY EVENTS WITH NO TIME SPECIFIED

ESP: CaixaBank, Full Year Figures

JPN: Mitsubishi Motors, Q3

USA: Weyerhaeuser, Q4

USA: IDEXX Laboratories, Q4

USA: Colgate-Palmolive, Q4

ECONOMIC DATA

00:01 DEU: Federal ministry of finance, Monthly report 01/20

00:50 JPN: Industrial Production 12/19

02:00 CHN: CFLP Manufacturing PMI / Services 01/20

07:30 FRA: GDP Q4/19 (1st Release)

08:00 DEU: Retail Sales 12/19 + Year 2019

08:45 FRA: Consumer Prices 01/20 Preliminary

09:00 ESP: Consumer Prices 01/20 Preliminary

11:00 EUR: GDP Q4/19 (1st Release)

11:00 EUR: Consumer Prices 01/20 Preliminary

14.30 USA: Employment Cost Index Q4/19

14:30 USA: Personal Spending and Income 12/19

15:45 USA: Chicago Purchasing Managers Index01/20

16:00 USA: Uni Michigan Consumer Confidence 01/20 (2nd)

NOTE

CHN: Stock Exchange closed°

While all data were researched with the greatest care, dpa-AFX

Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this

information. All time designations are provided in CET.

Copyright dpa-AFX

