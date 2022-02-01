Daimler AG Becomes Mercedes-Benz Group AG

(RTTNews) - German automotive giant Daimler AG is now called Mercedes-Benz Group AG following the successful stock market debut of Daimler Truck. The names change completes the realignment, and the new company will now focus fully on passenger cars and vans in the luxury and premium segment.

The company's stock exchange symbol also changes to MBG from DAI in Germany, while there will be no further changes for the shareholders. The shares of the new Mercedes-Benz Group will remain listed on Germany's blue-chip DAX stock index.

Further, Daimler Mobility AG, which offers mobility services for passenger cars and vans in the areas of financing, leasing and insurance, is renamed as Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG.

The company noted that the finance and mobility division enables Mercedes-Benz customers to use their vehicles flexibly through rental and subscription models, fleet management and digital services for charging and payment.

The brand Mercedes-Benz was created in 1926 when the predecessor companies of Carl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler were merged, aiming to revolutionize automobile production.

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said, "The renaming to Mercedes-Benz Group AG underlines our renewed strategic focus.... The Mercedes star has always been a promise for the future: Changing the present in order to improve it. We want to continue this legacy of our founders by taking the lead in electric mobility and vehicle software."

The original Daimler Group began its realignment last year, and on December 10, Daimler Truck Holding AG was launched as an independent company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange following the spin-off from its parent after 125 years. Mercedes-Benz Group still holds a minority stake of 35 percent in Daimler Truck Holding, of this, around 5 percent are held in its pension assets.

The new Mercedes-Benz Group fully concentrates on its passenger car brands Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as vans.