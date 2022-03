Daimler Truck CEO Warns Of EV's High Cost of Production

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.As far as spinoffs go, Daimler Truck could be on track to hit Frasier-levels of success, if its stellar first earnings report is any indication.Even still, it's not every day a CEO publicly discusses possibly unavoidable pitfalls. But Martin Daum, the big boss of the Daimler AG offshoot, has done just that, telling the Financial Times the cost of electric trucks will "forever be higher" than their combustion engine cousins.Continue reading