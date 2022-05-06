|
06.05.2022 13:24:45
Dairy Farm International changes name to DFI Retail Group Holdings
DAIRY Farm International has changed its name to DFI Retail Group Holdings, the company said in a bourse filing on May 6 (Friday). The company will continue to have a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore, it added. The change of name became effective on Thursday (May 5), and the company’s shares will trade under the new name on May 11.
