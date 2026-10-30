Daito Trust Construction Aktie
WKN DE: A1XA64 / ISIN: US23405X2099
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30.10.2026 09:42:05
Daito Trust H1 Earnings Up 28.6%, Raises FY26 Outlook; Shares Rise
(RTTNews) - Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. (DIFTY, 1878.T) on Friday reported higher profit for its first half of fiscal 2026 on higher revenue, and has upgraded its guidance for fiscal 2026.
The company's half-yearly earnings attributable to owners of the parent totaled JPY64.175 billion or JPY196.73 per share, higher than JPY49.886 billion or JPY150.40 per share last year.
Operating income grew 14.3 percent to JPY79.299 billion from JPY69.393 billion last year
Net sales for the period rose 3.0 percent to JPY988.686 billion from JPY959.553 billion a year ago.
Looking ahead, Daito Trust has revised up its earlier estimates, and now expects the full-year earnings to reach JPY109 billion, and earnings per basic share of JPY329.00, a growth of 10.1 percent; and operating profit of JPY150 billion, up 10.9 percent.
As to the net sales, the company foresees it to total JPY2.08 trillion, up 4.8 percent year-over-year.
The company previously expected attributable profit of JPY108 billion or JPY326 per share; operating profit of JPY142 billion; and net sales of JPY2.05 trillion.
On the Tokyo Exchange Friday, Daito's shares closed higher by 4.74 percent at JPY3,225.
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