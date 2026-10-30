30.10.2026 05:57:03

Daiwa Securities H1 Profit Climbs On Higher Revenues

(RTTNews) - Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (8601.T, DSE.F,), a Japanese financial services and brokerage firm, reported Friday that its first-half profit climbed from last year with strong revenue growth.

In Tokyo, Daiwa Securities shares were trading at 1,703.00 yen, down 1.56 percent.

The first-half profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥107.85 billion, representing a 36.6 percent increase from ¥78.96 billion in the prior-year period.

Net income per share reached ¥76.32, compared with ¥55.68 a year ago. Operating income surged 72.5 percent to ¥148.43 billion from ¥86.02 billion last year.

Operating revenue climbed 23.3 percent to ¥865.45 billion from ¥701.75 billion a year ago. Net operating revenue increased 35.5 percent to ¥444.30 billion compared with ¥327.88 billion in the first half of the prior year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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